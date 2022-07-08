Sexton: 'If we get everything right, we’ve got a chance'

Johnny Sexton is confident his Ireland side can secure a victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow morning (8:05am Irish time) if they play to the highest standards displayed in the opening quarter of last week’s series opener with New Zealand.

The Ireland captain played a pivotal role in an excellent team try finished by Keith Earls in Auckland last week as the All Blacks were rocked after just six minutes at Eden Park.

Yet the home side took ruthless advantage of Irish errors just before half-time with three tries in a nine-minute burst that pushed the game beyond Ireland’s reach at 28-5 and despite other strong spells at the start and finish of the second half, Ireland fell to a 42-19 defeat.

Sexton, though, takes great heart from that opening quarter and beyond as more indicative of Ireland’s progress under Andy Farrell than that uncharacteristic 10 minutes before the interval.

“I think we’ve had some great performances over the last 12, 18 months and we thought we were on an upward trajectory and we wanted to keep that momentum going,” the fly-half said. “We probably did some great things in the first 30 minutes and we did some great things in the second half as well. Whether that’s them tiring or them taking the foot off the gas, we don’t know. They scored some good tries in the second half as well. Now it’s down to us to make sure we get our best performance out there.

“If we get everything right, we’ve got a chance. If we don’t get everything up there with our best standards, we won’t have a chance, so all the focus has been on us and making sure we do that.”

As Sexton sees it, the key to success is for Ireland to convert the numerous opportunities they created at Eden Park into points. Earls, Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki all scored tries but both Joey Carbery and Josh van der Flier had tries ruled out while Andrew Porter, Jack Conan, and van Flier each were held up over the line. Both head coach Farrell and Robbie Henshaw have highlighted a lack of composure, which coincided with Sexton’s removed for a Head Injury Assessment on 31 minutes, as the root of Ireland’s problems and the captain added: “It’s very easy to pick holes. You talk about that try at 7-5 down – James (Lowe) slips. You can’t account for that, as long as he’s wearing the proper studs, then you can’t blame anyone for it. Garry passes the ball thinking the player is going to be there but he slips on the ground so…. There’s one try (for Sevu Reece). Obviously we probably compounded errors after that. Guys were playing well and they were full of confidence but we probably didn’t exit well on another one. They expose any kind of glimmer.

“We didn’t transition well enough in the back field and Beauden Barrett puts a lovely kick through and they (Quinn Tupaea) get on the end of a try. It’s fine margins. We did a nice kick through, Garry gets the ball, ends up in an intercept.

“You’ve got to make the most of your opportunities at this level.”