Confirmed: Hansen returns, Sexton starts as Ireland name team for second All-Black test 

Andy Farrell said his Ireland team know the solutions to their first Test woes as he made just one change to the side beaten by New Zealand for this Saturday’s second match.

Captain Johnny Sexton will once again lead the side having passed his Head Injury Assessment return to play protocols while Mack Hansen, who spent last weekend’s series opener in Auckland, a 42-19 defeat at Eden Park, in Covid isolation, is set to earn his fifth Ireland cap at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Hansen replaces Keith Earls on the right wing as the tourists bid to won a Test on New Zealand soil for the first time and keep the series alive heading into next week’s final match.

There are two changes to the replacements bench with Rob Herring replacing concussed Dave Heffernan at hooker and Finlay Bealham in for Tom O’Toole as tighthead prop cover having also come out of Covid isolation.

Head coach Farrell said it was right to give the first Test starters a second chance, though Earls was the exception, dropping out of the matchday 23 despite scoring Ireland’s opening try at Eden Park on his 97th Ireland appearance. Yet the team was guilty of handing the initiative to the All Blacks, who struck back with four tries before half-time as the tourists compounded error after error.

Clearly cutting out the mistakes was Farrell’s priority with the series now on the line this weekend.

“It is pretty important,” Farrell said. “To be honest the lads are in a good place now, the Thursday before a Test match, you would expect them to be but even earlier in the week, there is a bit of doubt creeps in when you don’t know the answers – but they do know the answers.

“They know the access they gave the All Blacks and they understand that you cannot do that because they know first-hand that they will be behind your own posts. There are a few things to fix like there is every week.” Farrell added: “There are all sorts of different considerations that go into selection. Sometimes players probably have not performed to the standards they judge themselves on. To not give people an opportunities things like that is sometimes missing an opportunity.

“So there is a little bit of that. Some people are unlucky not to start because they had good impact off the bench. They understand that as well and to go along with all of that, the guys who go into Tuesday night (against the Maori All Blacks) have the opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the third Test.

“It (was) our first hit-out. We had a troubled week as everyone knows. This has been more of a straightforward week so a lot of the lads get an opportunity to go again.” Peter O’Mahony, who retains his place at blindside flanker and led the team alongside James Ryan in Sexton’s absence last week, underlined the importance to Ireland of having their captain back in harness.

“I am far from a medical practitioner but he has been in good form,” O’Mahony said on Thursday.

“There is no secret, Johnny is one of the best 10s in the world, one of the best players in the world, so you want to be dealing with a full deck. We want to be playing with as full a bill of health as possible and there isn’t anyone you can say you can afford to have out with regard to having three games in the space of nine or 10 days. He is hugely important to us, obviously our captain.”

IRELAND (v New Zealand): H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).