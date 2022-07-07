Ronan O'Gara: We need to get Dillane to fall in love with rugby again 

MOST coaches in the Top 14 have around another ten days left of summer break before we return to pre-season on a phased basis.

The forthcoming campaign is one I have targeted for accelerated progress since I arrived in La Rochelle over two years ago. There has been a considerable exodus of players this summer, 14 in total, and an influx of players Stade Rochelais management team has identified in terms of progressing the sort of rugby we want to play. With that, of course, comes the self-imposed pressure of knowing that these are our signings as the director of rugby and his key backroom staff. It puts judgement under the microscope.