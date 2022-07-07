Hansen set to return to Ireland wing for second Test clash with All Blacks

Mack Hansen appears set for a return to the Ireland wing for this Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand having completed his time in Covid isolation.

The Connacht wing, who made his Test debut in the Six Nations earlier this year, was forced out of the opening Test against the All Blacks in Auckland last Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hansen returned to training this week and the Australian-born back with a mother from Co. Cork could be about to replace Keith Earls for a game in which Ireland need to record a historic first victory on New Zealand soil to square the Test series and send it to a decided seven days later in Wellington.

Earls, 10 years Hansen’s senior, won his 97th cap with a start on the right wing at Eden Park and scored the 35th try of his international career as Ireland raced into an early 5-0 lead during an impressive opening quarter that quickly unravelled before half-time on the way to a 42-19 defeat.

Hansen has made an impressive start to his Test career since head coach Andy Farrell handed him his debut in February in the opening round of the championship against Wales, halfway through his first season in Ireland since moving to Galway from his hometown of Canberra.

A superbly taken try against France was his only score in four appearances during the Triple Crown-winning campaign but attack coach Mike Catt this week recognised Hansen’s X-factor as a potential gamechanger for an Irish attack that while managing to score three tries at Eden Park, was held up over the line by resolute All Blacks defence five times last weekend.

“Mack’s cool,” Catt said on Tuesday. “He’s got a real understanding of the game, a really good rugby brain. He’s exceptionally skilful too, so again we’ll see. He trained very well today so it’s nice to see him back because it is very hard for those guys who’ve been isolated for 10 days. They just want to get out and do more and more and more. So it’s great to have him back.”

Farrell may not be tempted into further changes to his starting line-up as he prepared to unveil his matchday 23 overnight given that captain Johnny Sexton was cleared to retain his place at fly-half after completing his return to play Head Injury Assessment protocols on Tuesday.

One change to the bench was necessary following hooker Dave Heffernan’s 12-day stand-down for concussion last Saturday. That should pave the way for Rob Herring to mark his return from a calf injury with a place among the replacements.

Finlay Bealham’s return from Covid isolation having been forced out of the first Test could also see him return to the bench as tighthead prop cover, with Tom O’Toole possibly set to miss out.

IRELAND (Possible): H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).