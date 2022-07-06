Robbie Henshaw: 'We need to be calmer and we need to be clinical'

For the more experienced among this Ireland squad, the 2018 series in Australia has become hugely relevant in the wake of last Saturday’s opening Test defeat to New Zealand.

It was four years ago at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium that the Wallabies took a 1-0 lead after the opening Test and the Six Nations champions found themselves with backs against the wall heading to Melbourne for a decisive, make or break second encounter.

Defeat had been a strange bedfellow for that team. This was Ireland’s annus mirabilis that would end with Joe Schmidt being named Coach of the Year, Johnny Sexton crowned as Player of the Year and Ireland Team of the Year at the World Rugby awards.

Their most recent defeat had come in the opening game of the 2017 Six Nations but management and players found the right tone in the build-up to the second Test at AAMI Park and from an 18-9 defeat in Brisbane, Ireland rebounded to win 26-21 and then take the third Test 20-16 and the series in Sydney for a historic first three-test series win on Australian soil.

Andy Farrell’s squad find themselves in similar territory following the 42-19 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park but as they prepared to travel to Dunedin earlier today for the second Test, Robbie Henshaw is hearing echoes from that 2018 Tour.

“It is a very similar message that we are sending out this week compared to then; we just have to go out, give it our best shot and really go for it,” the centre said yesterday.

“We obviously have to tidy up a few bits at the set-piece and be more accurate and clinical and score tries off chances like we had last Saturday. Then it is a different game, a different scoreline.

“Those little bits, those mental errors that we had in the first half when they got three scores consecutively in a brief period. It would have been a different game in the second half if we had have been tidier around there, had we not given them easy access. It is all to play for. It is really about going for it this week and everyone stepping up.”

In an camp environment in which every player is encouraged by head coach Farrell to be a leader and have a voice, Henshaw is a willing leader in helping to bring out the best in the less experienced or quieter members of the squad.

“Absolutely and the management and senior guys have looked for everyone involved to add value and for us that is being able to lead, whether that is on the pitch, or if it is in training, or even off the pitch. Leadership takes many forms. It can be grabbing someone for a one-to-one chat, someone you need to share things with or give a bit of information.

“Personally I like it that way, when we are in a smaller group, when we have those conversations among the wider group. And then on the pitch it is about putting action into words, being the leader, you can talk all you want but you need action on the pitch. That is when you get it right. So, we are all aware we need to grab hold of it this week and lead.”

Yet that was not entirely the case last Saturday when Ireland suffered for losing their captain on the half-hour as Johnny Sexton was forced off for a Head Injury Assessment from which he did not return.

“Pete (O’Mahony) went to captain then and James (Ryan) was our pack leader. They were two voices and the main thing was that we just needed to stay calm and not be too frantic or feel like we are chasing it.

“Being honest with you, we got that wrong. We were not calm. We don’t exit clean from our 22. We get turned over. Beauden Barrett puts the ball in behind us and it is another try. We didn’t action those words and we had that conversation this week that we need to be calmer and we need to be clinical in terms of getting out of our own half because they don’t play a lot in their own half.

“They turn the screw, they turn you around, their kicking game is good and then they turn you over. They play the majority of their rugby inside our half, so it is going to be important this week because we can’t do what we did last week. We had a hard meeting today. We want to go out and we want to play rugby and we want to be a brave team that wants to fire a shot.

"That is the balance. We want to play our style of rugby that has worked against these boys in November and in the Six Nations when we have got it right. It is great to play and great to watch, making sure our leaders and our guys who are calling the shots on the pitch, that we do it, that we get it right.”