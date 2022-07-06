Mike Catt: Whoever the out-half is, they have got to take control

It remains to be seen whether Johnny Sexton will start this Saturday’s series-defining second Test against New Zealand but one thing is now definite, Ireland’s captain is fit and available.

The arguments about Ireland’s over-reliance on their soon-to-be 37-year-old fly-half and leader have only heightened in the wake of his team’s slippery slide from dominant force in last Saturday’s first Test at Eden Park to error-ridden also-rans once he was removed from play for a Head Injury Assessment.

As well as his replacement Joey Carbery played in the remaining 50 minutes following Sexton’s failure of his initial HIA1 test, the composure that the captain brings to those around him was noticeably absent once he departed and a 28-5 half-time score and 42-19 result tells its own story.

So when Sexton, who passed HIA2 shortly after the game and then HIA3 following two nights’ sleep yesterday, and was therefore cleared to play due to “concussion not confirmed”, the Irish management will have been understandably relieved, not only for the well-being of a valued employee but also for Ireland’s prospects of levelling the series at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Yet on a tour in which head coach Andy Farrell has repeatedly spoken about putting his players under pressure and seeing how they react with a view to making valuable strides towards the next World Cup in the autumn of 2023, it could be said that starting Sexton yet again is perpetuating the exact opposite of those objectives.

France 2023 will be Sexton’s swansong at the grand old age of 38 and he is currently the best Ireland have at number 10 so is deserving of the jersey. Yet the last two World Cups have shown that Ireland cannot succeed in his absence without battle-hardened stand-ins at fly-half, as defeats to Argentina in the 2015 quarter-final and pool opponents Japan four years later have proven.

There are no guarantees any player can play a full tournament campaign without injury and as good as Sexton is, he is as liable to them as the next man. Ireland have got to learn to live without their totem and if Farrell’s mantra is about “finding out about ourselves” on this tour then surely starting Carbery at 10 with Sexton on the bench is a viable course of action.

And yet life is so much easier for Ireland when the skipper is fit and available and it must be sorely tempting to turn once more to the main man in this hour of need. It is going to need a history-making performance on New Zealand soil to keep this Test series alive and turn the third match in Wellington seven days later into a decider.

Attack coach Mike Catt yesterday said nothing to suggest who he believes is the man to deliver that first win in the All Blacks’ backyard.

“Johnny is a world-class rugby player,” Catt said. “He demands high standards and ultimately you want to get to a player-driven environment. That's what Johnny brings. He brings a lot of confidence around him too. It's business as usual for Johnny really, but it does help, yeah. It helps everyone, us learning from him too.”

The onus is on Carbery and fellow fly-halves Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne, who returned to training at North Harbour Stadium following injury yesterday to drive standards every bit as forcefully as Sexton. Asked if there was a noticeable drop off in his absence from the training field, which has been suggested by team-mates in the past, Catt replied: “I don't really look at it like that.

“We've got to prepare for a Test match, whoever is there – Joey or Frawls, Harry Byrne. They have got to take control.

“But Johnny being there will always help them and I think that's the growth in his game. He has been able to help these young guys understand what it's all about in the environment and what it's like to play in that international environment.

“Although he has got his own game to focus on, when he's not around or he's not training, he's still got a huge role to play off the field as well.”

Was there a gap, then, in on-field, in-game management and leadership between Sexton and the other 10s?

“There’s different situations in a game,” Catt said. “Joey comes on in the back end of a game, and you can end up chasing a game a little bit more than actually controlling a game. So there are different permutations in it. There’s a plan for all of those sort of things and the players are able to stick to that plan and then however that works there are decisions on the back of it.”

Catt said there was plenty to like in Carbery’s 50-minute performance off the bench last Saturday that might have garnered a try on another night with a different set of officials rather than the ones who deemed his effort as having not been grounded under control.

“I think what Joey’s good at is attacking the line and there were two or three opportunities there where he did. He showed and go’d a couple of times. The try, we can argue all day really but that’s Joey at his best and we want to see more of that.

“The more we can see Johnny, Joey, Ciaran Frawley, Harry Byrne on the front foot the more we’ll get out of them and that’s his strength. So it’s the people around them, what they do but he’s fitted in nicely and he’ll grow on the back of it.”