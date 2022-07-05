Concussion and Covid hit the All Blacks

Covid and concussion continue to be the twin disruptors of this Ireland tour and Test series in New Zealand and the All Blacks fell prey to both yesterday having decamped to Dunedin.

While Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was passed fit for Ireland selection in this Saturday’s second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium having completed the required Head Injury Assessment return to play process, the home camp announced that lineout leader Sam Whitelock had been ruled out due to a delayed-onset concussion following the series opener at Eden Park. The All Blacks have also lost fellow lock Tupou Vaa’i following a positive Covid test and head coach Ian Foster has been given approval to add Japan-based Patrick Tuipoluto to his squad.

“It's a big blow for them, to be honest,” Ireland coach Mike Catt said, reacting to the news of Whitelock’s unavailability. “Sam has played some amazing games and he's a brilliant rugby player. But we are under no illusions, the next person stepping in is not that far behind Sam.

Ireland were travelling from Auckland to Dunedin on Wednesday morning having departed New Zealand’s biggest city following a final session yesterday at North Harbour Stadium. Centre Stuart McCloskey took part in his first on-field session since replacing fellow Ulsterman James Hume as wing Mack Hansen rejoined the squad following the completion of his self-isolating period after testing positive for Covid earlier in the tour.

Prop Jeremy Loughman and hooker Dave Heffernan remain sidelined as they go through their respective 12-day stand-down periods for Criteria 1 concussions having each been removed from play showing clear symptoms of the condition. Loughman sustained his last Wednesday against the Maori All Blacks while Heffernan’s came three minutes after replacing Dan Sheehan during the second half of the first Test last Saturday. Both players will miss the second Maori All Blacks clash in Wellington next Tuesday. Keith Earls was rested for yesterday’s session having started both games on tour so far, the latter a try-scoring 97th Test appearance at the age of 34.

“Earlsy. Two games in a row, 39-years-old, he needs a rest,” Catt joked.

Sexton’s situation deserves further explanation, however. Unlike the cases of Loughman and Heffernan, he had not presented with symptoms of concussion and so avoided permanent removal and with that the 12-day stand-down as mandated by new World Rugby protocols for clear and obvious cases.

Instead the independent match day doctor at Eden Park believed there was the potential for concussion and the 36-year-old was removed to begin the long-standing off-field HIA protocols. He subsequently failed his first HIA, the first stage of a process to determine whether a concussive episode has taken place.

Sexton did pass his HIA2 two hours after his removal from play and on Tuesday, “two sleeps” past his removal as mandated by World Rugby, he passed HIA3 and with “concussion not confirmed”, he was cleared to play, if selected.

“Johnny is fine,” Catt said, adding: “Johnny is fit. He is fit, he has passed every test he needs to pass, so from our point of view he is good to go on Saturday.”