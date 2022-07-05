Johnny Sexton cleared to face New Zealand on Saturday 

Johnny Sexton has been passed fit for Ireland selection in this Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin after completing the required return to play process on Tuesday.

The Ireland captain and fly-half had been removed for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half of last Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Unlike the cases of squad-mates Jeremy Loughman last Wednesday, and Dave Heffernan in the second half of Saturday’s 42-19 loss, Sexton had not displayed symptoms of concussion and so avoided a 12-day stand down as mandated by new World Rugby protocols for clear and obvious cases.

The independent match day doctor at Eden Park had suspicions some could have been triggered and the 36-year-old subsequently failed his first HIA, the first stage of a process to determine whether a concussive episode has taken place.

Sexton did pass his HIA2 two hours after his removal from play and on Tuesday, “two sleeps” past his removal as mandated by World Rugby, he passed HIA3 and with “concussion not confirmed”, he was cleared to play, if selected, this Saturday at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Ireland attack coach Mike Catt confirmed the Sexton’s clearance to play following training at North Harbour Stadium.

“Johnny is fine,” Catt said, adding: “Johnny is fit. He is fit, he has passed every test he needs to pass, so from our point of view he is good to go on Saturday.

“He is a massive cog in there for us but I also think Joey (Carbery) came on and did well. We have got to back up and again this is what touring is all about, our ability to adapt to whatever gets thrown at you.

“We have done that pretty well and we hope that continues.” Ireland will depart Auckland for Dunedin on Wednesday to complete their preparations for the must-win game but the All Blacks have been on the South Island since Sunday and on Tuesday announced that lineout leader Sam Whitelock had been ruled out of the second Test due to a delayed-onset concussion from the series opener. The home side has also lost fellow lock Tupou Vaa’i following a positive Covid test and head coach Ian Foster has been given approval to add Japan-based Patrick Tuipoluto to his squad.

“It's a big blow for them,” Catt said, reacting to the news of Whitelock’s unavailability. “Sam has played some amazing games and he's a brilliant rugby player. But we are under no illusions, the next person stepping in is not that far behind Sam."

Ireland need to claim a first ever Test win on New Zealand soil to keep this three-Test series alive and send it to a decider in Wellington a week on Saturday and Catt believes his side created enough chances in attack at Eden Park, scoring three tries and crossing the line a further five times without success, to be competitive this weekend “It's us focusing on our processes and getting our accuracy right,” the attack coach said.

“I think set-piece has been a crucial part of it, too, to build momentum on the back of it. If we get a balance of our game right that we can cause problems. We started off really, really well – the first half and then, at the start of second half as well, so when we get that momentum, we are very dangerous and it is just how we get to those positions so we can build momentum more often and a lot is down to the accuracy of how we do things.”