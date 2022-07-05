Andrew Porter: Mistakes and inaccuracies central to Ireland's downfall

As worrying as Ireland’s 42-19 defeat to New Zealand was for supporters who watched the first Test unravel in front of them last Saturday morning, the doom, gloom and foreboding for how this series could pan out is not shared inside the camp.

The ominous ability of the All Blacks to exploit Irish weaknesses with ruthless abandon may have been a hallmark of their first Test victory that will be a major concern for anyone hoping for a historic maiden win on New Zealand turf, as were set-piece woes and a failure to convert try-scoring opportunities at Eden Park as the home side maintained their 28-year winning streak at the famous Auckland stadium.

Yet Ireland prop Andrew Porter is not pushing the panic button ahead of Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin. Head coach Andy Farrell described the series opener as a missed opportunity for the tourists and the loosehead shared his boss’s frustrations while insisting this series is far from over.

“We’ll come together and we’ll be stronger after this game and that’s the thing, it’s not even half-time in this Test series,” Porter said. “We’ve two more great opportunities and we’re really looking forward to the one down in Dunedin now and all eyes are on it already.”

Ireland believe it was their own mistakes rather than Kiwi superiority that did for them at Eden Park as their errors handed the home side access points to their tryline that looked painfully easy to punish as vengeance was exacted for last November’s Irish win in Dublin with a six-try blitz on Saturday night, four of those in a blistering first-half response to the concession of a sixth-minute try to Keith Earls.

Jordie Barrett struck off an avoidable All Blacks scrum, Sevu Reece struck from 70 metres out after the ball was spilled by Ireland on the opposition 22 before Quinn Tupaea capitalised on a disrupted defensive lineout for the visitors which led to a turnover in the Irish 22 before Ardie Savea added to the misery with a huge slice of luck and a favourable bounce just before half-time.

“I think a lot of their tries and a lot of their successes came off our inaccuracy,” Porter said, “with the intercepts and literally the bounce of the ball in some cases, and we didn’t convert our opportunities when we were in their 22 in the second half.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating when you get off to a good start in a game like that and we were on top with our attack in the first 10 minutes and then you let a few mistakes slip and they get their breakaway try down the pitch. And a few smaller errors on our part giving them field position so it’s small things like that which frustrate you.

“It’s tough to really know what they did differently, it was more just our own inaccuracy that caused us problems.”

The fact that those problems mentioned by Porter are all fixable gives him hope for a better outcome at Forsyth Barr Stadium this Saturday.

“Yeah, that will give us great confidence going into the next game because they’re hugely fixable. It’s something we can analyse and get across the detail better in our video analysis and get across better on the pitch as well.”

There were similar frustrations at scrum time as Ireland’s front row got on the wrong side of referee Karl Dickson and Porter said: “Sure look, every ref has their own interpretation of the scrum. We just have to be better on the day.

“We know what they’re trying to do now after this Test and we’ll be able to analyse that and look at ourselves and go from there, pick ourselves back up in training and bring it back into the next game in Dunedin.”

It was suggested to the Leinster loosehead that scrum issues for both his province and the national team were becoming a red flag to referees, that reputation was perhaps preceding them. Asked if that was a concern within the Irish camp, Porter replied succinctly.

“No.”