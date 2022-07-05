Paul O'Connell: Lineout execution levels not where they needed to be 

No-one in the Ireland camp will have felt the agony of a misfiring lineout more than Paul O’Connell did at Eden Park but the forwards coach is not about to start ripping up the playbook just yet.

New Zealand had made no secret in the build-up to last weekend’s series opener of their intention to go after the Irish set-piece in their bid to avenge last November’s Dublin defeat and limit one of the tourists’ key attacking platforms.

So it was mission accomplished when Ireland lost four lineouts and had another turned over by All Blacks at the next ruck.

They were undoubtedly disappointing blows on a night chock full of them in last Saturday’s first Test yet rather than look for changes, the former Ireland captain sees nothing wrong with the systems he has put in place, just the manner in which they were executed. And that means there is scope to put things right on the training ground ahead of this Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin.

“The thing for us is it just tries to make us to do our drill a little bit better,” O’Connelll said. “Unfortunately once or twice (on Saturday) we just didn’t do that; we had one or two really good lineout calls where we got what we wanted; we had guys in the air, pretty much uncontested, but unfortunately the lift, the jump – I don’t think it was the throw – we missed the ball barely.

“So, the big thing is when teams go after your lineout, that rather than change your drill, you just make sure you do things right in terms of trying to get a gap, your speed off the floor, your speed and height you lift at, and the height you throw at.

“We are used to that – certainly in the Northern Hemisphere – there is a lot of lineout pressure; set-piece is a big part of the battle up there. New Zealand historically have always been very good defensive lineout wise, they have been excellent, particularly when Kieran Read is there. Since he has moved on, putting (lock Scott) Barrett in at six has helped them as well.” Barrett’s deployment as a blindside flanker alongside starting locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock was a return to what was thought of as a failed strategy on the part of previous head coach Steve Hansen at the 2019 World Cup when the third lock was chosen ahead of Sam Cane in the New Zealand back row against England, only for the All Blacks to lose both the lineout and breakdown battles. Cane replaced Barrett at half-time in that game but both players started against Ireland with the captain starting at openside with the lock at blindside.

“It doesn’t really alter the way you plan,” O’Connell said. “They just have a taller guy there than they had in the past, and he’s probably a guy that’s maybe into lineouts that the other people than the other people that have been there in the past.

“I think they’ve probably defended the same way with a guy who’s passionate about it at ‘6’, and in fairness to them their systems seem to work no matter who is in there. They’ve a pretty seamless system in how they defend and how they mirror your attack. They try to copy what you’re doing and they do it really, really well with very good speed.

“So he definitely adds to their lineout. He’s just another part of the brains, another guy who’s into lineouts in their team. It certainly helps them on their side of the ball.” As to his own players, O’Connell is confident that their belief remains despite the heavy defeat last Saturday.

“The boys are definitely down because it was a tough game, a physical game, but I think there’s a lot of belief in the group. So to have lost by the score line we did is very disappointing but at the same time it’s where we want to be as a group.

“I think in the last 18 months we’ve made excellent improvements but there certainly is another level that we need to go to. I think we only really, really find out where that level is when you play teams like we played last Saturday.

“So there’ll be massive learnings from our review of the game and there will be big learnings in terms of what we do in the next two weeks. There won’t be a massive amount of training required to fix what we’re doing or there won’t be a lot of habits to be changed.

“There are a few things that we need to be a little bit smarter on and that’s something that we generally pride ourselves on in terms of how we go about our business and how we got about our game in terms of not giving teams a let up into the game. We certainly need to address that and if we can address that we’ve a good chance next Saturday.”