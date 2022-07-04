Tadhg Beirne confused about breakdown interpretation

When one of the master poachers of Northern Hemisphere rugby admits he does not have a clue how the breakdown is currently being refereed you know that player must have been involved in a wild game around the contact area.

So it was at Eden Park on Saturday as Ireland went toe to toe with the All Blacks at ruck time and both Andy Farrell and Tadhg Beirne were left in need of clarity by some of the decision-making in a game that saw New Zealand concede 14 penalties to the visitors’ 10 and still run out 42-19 winners.

“The interpretation of the breakdown over here, whether it be over here or the refereeing – we need some answers as far as that’s concerned, so we can put our own stuff right,” head coach Farrell said post-match, striking a diplomatic tone.

Ireland lock Beirne was simply confused.

“I don’t really understand what’s going on with the breakdown, personally, because this time last year they were giving penalties for fun in terms of poaching and now it’s like you have to be in there for 20 seconds and come out with the ball, otherwise you’re not getting the ball.

“Probably in at the side is something they were looking at for a while and it’s just one of those areas, it’s a tough one. These are tough areas for referees to ref and it’s a bit frustrating when you’re a poacher and you probably feel like you’re on the ball from longer than you probably are and we think we should be coming away with more.

“That’s just the way the game is and you probably have to deal with that and play to how the refs are reffing again. That’s probably something we’ll have to look at.”

For all the frustrations, Beirne described a touring party that had played well enough in patches and created enough opportunities to be optimistic for an improved Irish performance in this Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin.

“I think everyone after the game weirdly felt positive about it. Obviously we were disappointed with their win and the manner in which we lost but we felt we had some really good moments and that if we can just get a couple of things right that we certainly have the beating of them. That’s certainly how we feel as a squad.

“We’re very happy that we get to play them again next week and a massive opportunity to get to put a few things right and hopefully get one over on them.”

For Beirne, playing his first game in 15 weeks having missed the end of Munster’s season due to a thigh injury sustained on Six Nations duty in March, there is the added assurance he will only get stronger from here on having taken an important first step back to match fitness with his 60-minute starting role in the second row.

The 2021 British & Irish Lions forward said he felt “a bit battered and bruised” afterwards and added: “Better to get 60 minutes under my belt so I might feel a bit better but the first 20 minutes of that game, I don’t know what it looked like from the sidelines but it was tough on the lungs.

"All the lads were saying it was a tough 20 minutes and it will definitely stand to me next week if I’m back out there, for sure.”