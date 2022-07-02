McCloskey in for Hume, but Farrell won't rule Sexton out of second Test

Andy Farrell has not ruled out Ireland captain Johnny Sexton from facing New Zealand in next week’s second Test in Dunedin, despite appearing to have failed his initial Head Injury Assessment during Saturday’s series-opening defeat.

Ireland were soundly beaten by the All Blacks on Saturday at Eden Park, losing the series opener 42-19 as the home side maintained their 28-year unbeaten record at the Auckland Stadium. Yet Ireland lost their skipper nine minutes before half-time after his head was hit by opposing captain Sam Cane. Sexton watched the second half from the Ireland bench as Sky Sports in New Zealand reported he had failed his HIA.

Yet head coach Farrell suggested his fly-half would not necessarily be subjected to the new stand-down period of 12 days for a concussion as he had passed a subsequent HIA post-match.

“Johnny’s good. He’s just passed his HIA2 so he’s got a HIA3 to do in the next couple of days and he’s in good form in there,” Farrell said in his post-match press conference.

Asked directly if he was not ruling him out of the Second Test at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in seven days, Farrell replied: “No.”

Ireland will have to do without replacement hooker Dave Heffernan, however, after the Connacht man was withdrawn for an HIA three minutes after coming on for Dan Sheehan.

“He has confirmed concussion,” Farrell said of Heffernan, but then added of the rest of his squad: “A few bumps and bruises as you would expect but all good otherwise.”

Ireland expect to have Rob Herring back from injury in the build-up to the second Test and also have the newly-arrived Niall Scannell available as hooker options.

Farrrell confirmed that Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey had been called into the squad as a replacement for his provincial team-mate James Hume, whose groin injury sustained in the midweek loss to the Maori All Blacks has ended his tour.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm-up

McCloskey is on route to New Zealand while loosehead prop Ed Byrne was due to land in Auckland on Saturday having had his flight delayed in Qatar. Ireland lost replacement prop Finlay Bealham to a positive Covid test on matchday and with Byrne still in the air, the Irish management reached out to former Leinster and Ireland front-rower Michael Bent, currently with New Zealand province Taranaki, to undertake the Test team’s warm-up.

Ireland were outscored by six tries to three in front of a 48,195 sell-out crowd at Eden Park but Farrell was clearly left frustrated by the refereeing of English official Karl Dickson and his team. Second-half tries for Joey Carbery and Josh van der Flier were ruled out in consultation with TMO Marius van der Westhuizen and the tourists crossed the tryline another three times only to be held up by New Zealand defenders.

Farrell took exception to a description of All Blacks defending as dominant.

“I wouldn’t say dominance would you? Watching the game? I thought we brought them down pretty well from time to time. I think we deserve a little pat on the back for that, for getting at least five opportunities to score.

“Now obviously we’ll have a look at reasons why we actually didn’t convert but there was a few held up, wasn’t there? A few that were deemed short, or whatever. And a knock-on, or a fumble, the grounding wasn’t right on Joey, apparently. I’ve seen them given before but anyway, that’s a different story.

“I thought we created quite a bit actually but ultimately, like I said before the game, you’ve got to score points against the All Blacks. There’s no doubt about that.”

As to referee Dickson’s refereeing of the breakdown, he added he would be seeking clarfication from World Rugby as to his interpretations at the contact area.

“The interpretation of the breakdown over here, whether it be over here or the refereeing – we need some answers as far as that’s concerned, so we can put our own stuff right, because I thought there was a few things.

"They hit the third man instead of the second man there on attack and tried to get to that seam in defence. It's something that we will need to fix up and be ready for next it. But I think it's the same as we all know. Clinical at the best of times and hard to beat at home.”

Of the breakdown aspects Farrell sought confirmation from, he added: “Ah well, there is a depth to a ruck and there is an entry to a ruck that we need confirming, let's say it that way. Once it's confirmed, we will get our own act in order.”

Farrell said of the defeat which means Ireland have still not won a Test on New Zealand soil: “We are gutted to lose. You don't get many opportunities to break a record and it's an outstanding record. You can see why they hold that here.

“Having said that, the players know what they did well and they know how the game flowed and things that we need to fix to stay in a Series for next week.

"It isn't a dejected changing room. It's one that will dust itself off, learn the lessons and attack next week.”