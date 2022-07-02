Ronan O’Gara: It’s one thing forcing passes in the URC but at Eden Park…

Respecting the ball better is the key improvement Ireland must make ahead of the second test with New Zealand, says Ronan O’Gara.

Ireland conceded six tries amid a host of turnovers in a 42-19 first test defeat by the All Blacks this morning.

Speaking on Sky Sports, O’Gara doesn’t see the need for wholesale changes by Andy Farrell ahead of next week’s second test. However, he hopes Ireland have learned how costly handling mistakes will be on New Zealand soil.

“I don't think it’s a question of changing personnel.

“There isn’t a lot of things to change. But the key learnings are about respecting the ball. The ball is king against New Zealand teams. Ireland made over 200 tackles but if you’re inaccurate at a certain stage, you pay and that’s why Eden Park remains such a fortress for New Zealand.

“They have to understand that forcing passes in the URC or in Europe leads to turnovers. Forcing passes against New Zealand at Eden Park leads to under the sticks.

“It’s hard to know because you haven’t experienced that. After this weekend they’ll understand the ball is very very precious.”

Ireland did score three tries of their own and O’Gara is encouraged by the potential in attack.

“You could see opportunities in attack for Ireland. If they can get the ball beyond the seventh/eighth defender for New Zealand — they press hard there, but then there’s a lot of space there. I think for Ireland that’s an area they will go after."

And he believes the series remains alive despite the resounding first test result.

“It sounds ludicrous with a 23-point difference but in the modern game it can change, but you can’t beat yourself either.

“One of the great characteristics of Irish people is we’re used to adversity. These boys have seen that.

"They still have an opportunity. Yes, there will be lots of people giving out about them, but that comes at the highest level.”