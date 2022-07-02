Sexton fails HIA and Ireland punished heavily in sobering Eden Park defeat

First Test: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19

The All Blacks exacted a ruthless revenge on Ireland for their November loss in Dublin as they stormed to a six try to three victory at Eden Park this morning.

Playing their first game of the year, New Zealand lifted the pressure on their under-fire head coach Ian Foster to bounce back from an early Keith Earls try and score four tries before half-time in front of a 48,195 sell-out crowd in Auckland.

Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Quinn Tupaea and Ardie Savea did the damage to an Ireland side that also lost captain Johnny Sexton to a failed Head Injury Assessment on 31 minutes.

Ireland facing a 28-5 half-time deficit, rallied briefly through a Garry Ringrose try but All Blacks No.8 Savea struck again with the try of the match, his second, and when replacement lock Pita Gus Sowakula added another 10 minutes from time, Bundee Aki’s score in the city of his birth six minutes later was a consolation that makes their chances of recording a historic series win on New Zealand soil even slimmer as the teams move onto Dunedin for next Saturday’s second Test.

Ireland had been forced into a late change to their bench after loosehead prop Finlay Bealham tested positive for Covid, Cian Healy switching from the 18 jersey to 17 and Tom O’Toole moving into the matchday squad as tighthead cover.

In an added twist, Ed Byrne had been called up to the tour as cover but was still to arrive in Auckland after his flight was delayed in Doha and with him unable to serve as a support player in the pre-game warm-up, the Irish management has now turned to former Leinster player Michael Bent, now playing provincial rugby at Taranaki, to assist.

Replacement props, however, proved to be the least of Ireland’s problems, though they got off to the perfect start with a brilliantly executed try after just six minutes. Hooker Dan Sheehan’s blindside break off a lineout maul got the visitors on the front foot and quick ruck ball kept them going forward, Scott Barrett’s tackle on Robbie Henshaw saving a try under the posts before Irish pressure earned a penalty advantage as All Blacks captain Sam Cane failed to roll away from a ruck. Ireland kept going and lovely hands from Johnny Sexton through Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan put Keith Earls in for the opening try in the right corner.

It was the wing’s 35th try in his 97th Test match but the celebrations were shortlived. Sexton missed the conversion from wide right and having poked the All Black bear, the expected backlash duly came.

Full-back Jordie Barrett levelled on 21 minutes and converted his own try and just when Ireland began to build sustained pressure again wing Sevu Reece intercepted a pass from Ringrose out of contact that failed to find a slipping James Lowe and the Crusaders star ran in New Zealand’s second try from 70 metres out.

Leading 14-5 after 30 minutes thanks to a conversion from the full-back, Ireland were hit with a triple whammy in the final 10 minutes of the opening half. First Sexton went off for a Head Injury Assessment, then the All Blacks struck on 34 minutes after turning over Irish ruck ball inside their 22. Beauden Barrett’s kick through was chased by centre Quinn Tupaea, who gathered the ball and dived over for the third home try of the game. The fourth came two minutes later as scrum-half Aaron Smith’s chip and charge had Ireland scrambling. Earls just about won the foot race with the number nine but the loose ball evaded the sliding Peter O’Mahony and Lowe, leaving Ardie Savea to pounce for the score.

Jordie Barrett’s fourth conversion of the half gave the All Blacks a significant 28-5 interval lead and when Sexton failed to return for the second half, his failed HIA sidelining the captain for 12 days and forcing him out until two days before the final Test, Ireland were facing an uphill battle of the highest order.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton looks on during the second half after going off injured

Again, Andy Farrell’s side made a bright start as the second half got underway, Ringrose with an excellent diving finish around the last defender following a deft pass from Lowe, which Sexton’s replacement at fly-half Joey Carbery converted from the left touchline after 43 minutes.

Then came another moment of All Black magic, No.8 Savea scoring an altogether different class of try compared to his first-half opportunism as he evaded a Ringrose tackle, cut inside James Lowe, rode another tackle and then beat Earls on the inside to finish an excellent individual effort.

Ireland had kept searching for a response and twice crossed the line through Carbery and then Josh van der Flier but both were overruled by referee Karl Dickson and his TMO Marius van der Westhuizen, the first for losing control of the ball when grounding under pressure from Tupaea, the second when Rieko Ioane dislodged the ball from the Irish flanker’s grasp.

It was a demoralising blow compounded by the concession of a sixth try, this time for debutant lock Pita Gus Sowakula 10 minutes from time. Jordie Barrett’s sixth conversion extended his perfect record off the tee and took the All Blacks lead to 42-12 but still Ireland kept pushing and yet again they were frustrated by the home side, Porter held up over the line on 74 minutes. The men in green did finally get some reward when replacement back Bundee Aki powered over for Ireland’s third of the night. It was long past being a meaningful score

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane (B Ennor, 66), Q Tupaea (R Mo'unga, 59), L Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, A Smith (F Christie, 59); G Bower (K Tu'inukuafe, 59), C Taylor (S Taukei'aho, 56), O Tu'ungafasi (A Ta'avao, 56); B Retallick (P G Sowakula, 63), S Whitelock; S Barrett, S Cane – captain (D Papalii, 66), A Savea.

Yellow card: K Tu’inukuafe, 78 mins

IRELAND: H Keenan; K Earls (B Aki, 56), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (J Carbery, 31 - HIA), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 72); A Porter, D Sheehan (D Heffernan, 63-66), T Furlong (T O’Toole, 66); T Beirne (K Treadwell, 64), J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris (J Conan, 56).

Replacement not used: C Healy

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)