Finlay Bealham out with Covid as Ireland prep further hit by flight delay

Ireland have been forced into a late change to their bench ahead of this morning’s (8:05am) first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park after prop Finlay Bealham tested positive for Covid.

The Connacht tighthead had been forced into a covering role for both sides of the scrum when Andy Farrell named his matchday squad following an injury doubt surrounding Cian Healy in the wake of Wednesday’s loss to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton.