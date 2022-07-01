Ultan Dillane moves to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

The Tralee man joins O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan at the European champions after playing more than 120 times for Connacht
CONFIRMED: Ultan Dillane is making a move to France. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 18:06
TJ Galvin

Ronan O'Gara'a La Rochelle have confirmed the capture of Connacht's Ultan Dillane.

The Tralee man played 126 times for Connacht in a ten year career at the province.

He will now join compatriots O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan at the French side who won the Heinken Champions Cup this past season after a last minute win over Leinster. 

They lost out in the Top 14 quarter-finals after going down narrowly to a defeat to Toulouse by 33-28.

The second row has been capped 19 times by Ireland scoring one try after making his international debut in 2016. 

The 28-year-old has signed a two year contract.

Dillane joins another marquee name announced by the club in Teddy Thomas who arrives from Racing 92.

Tighthead prop Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel and number eight Yoan Tanga, who is set for his France debut against Japan tomorrow were among eight signings announced by the club.

