Cian Healy passed fit for bench role in opening test 

Cian Healy has been passed fit to take his place on the Ireland bench for Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park but Andy Farrell has added another loosehead prop to his squad with Ed Byrne set to arrive in New Zealand on the morning of the match.

Healy caused concern when he hyperextended an ankle after coming on as a replacement in Ireland’s 32-17 loss to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday. The 34-year-old looked in severe discomfort as he received treatment on the pitch after getting his leg trapped under a tackle and had to be helped to a stretcher kart in order to leave the field of play. Yet Healy was named in head coach Farrell’s matchday squad for the Test-series opener the following afternoon with the proviso he would need a scan on the injured area.