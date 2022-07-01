Cian Healy passed fit for bench role in opening test 

Cian Healy has been passed fit to take his place on the Ireland bench for Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park but Andy Farrell has added another loosehead prop to his squad with Ed Byrne set to arrive in New Zealand on the morning of the match.
Healy caused concern when he hyperextended an ankle after coming on as a replacement in Ireland’s 32-17 loss to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday. The 34-year-old looked in severe discomfort as he received treatment on the pitch after getting his leg trapped under a tackle and had to be helped to a stretcher kart in order to leave the field of play. Yet Healy was named in head coach Farrell’s matchday squad for the Test-series opener the following afternoon with the proviso he would need a scan on the injured area.
The Irish management had already put Healy’s Leinster colleague Byrne, capped six times by Ireland but not since last summer’s games against Japan and the USA, on a plane bound for Auckland. Yet having come through Friday’s captain’s run session at Eden Park, Healy was cleared to earn his 117th Ireland Test cap as one of two props alongside Finlay Bealham covering both sides of the scrum for Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.
Ireland will go into the first Test not only looking to become the first Irish side to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil but also break a 28-year winning streak by the home side at Eden Park. The All Blacks last lost there to France in 1994.