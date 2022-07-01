Dan Sheehan focused on fine details as Ireland brace for Kiwi backlash on home turf

Dan Sheehan was not even born the last time New Zealand lost a Test match at Eden Park but he has enough experience in his young career to appreciate that the All Blacks will be seeking vengeance when Ireland play there on Saturday.

The long-awaited first Test of this tour is the first of the year for the home side with their back-to-back defeats in Europe at the end of November still fresh in the memory. The Leinster hooker, 23, had made his Test debut against Japan a week before the All Blacks visited Aviva Stadium and watched from the stands as Ireland outclassed Ian Foster’s team in a 29-20 victory that marked the third time in five meetings that the men in green had emerged victorious.

Now Sheehan gets to start in the absence of provincial squad rival Ronan Kelleher through injury and he is bracing for a Kiwi backlash on home turf in Auckland, where they have not been beaten since France won at Eden Park in 1994.

“Both teams are peaking at top level rugby; everyone’s expectation is that it is going to come down to small, little things,” Sheehan said on Friday following Ireland’s captain’s run session at the stadium.

“I am sure they will want to get a bit of revenge on us for winning at the Aviva last November. We are expecting a reaction from them; That’s the same with any team that loses, we expect them to come back and win.

“Our motivation is at the top level as well. We are expecting a big crowd, intimidating atmosphere but we have been in big stadiums around the world. This place will be buzzing tomorrow.

“I’ve watched plenty of All Blacks games in this ground; I know all about the fact they haven’t lost in 28 years here. I wasn’t born. So that has its pressures but at the same time it is a massive opportunity for an Irish team to come over and win on New Zealand soil for the first time.”

Sheehan, set to make his eighth appearance for Ireland and fourth consecutive start having closed out the Triple Crown-winning Six Nations campaign in February and March said tomorrow’s first Test had been on Irish minds since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

“At the start of my season, coming here on this tour was one of my main goals; to be here with all the history that is here and to know how hard it is to win a match in this stadium; it is something special that we get to have a crack at the All Blacks on their own ground.

“We have been thinking about this game all year, especially after the autumn international. We are expecting a reaction and we’ll be ready for whatever is thrown at us tomorrow. Everyone is really excited to play; we are itching to get going.”