"It’s news to me" - Ronan O'Gara pours cold water on coaching the Barbarians

The Barbarians are scheduled to meet New Zealand at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 13, with media reports this morning suggesting that O’Gara and Scott Robertson are to take charge.
Ronan O’Gara has poured cold water on suggestions that he is again to link up with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and take charge of the Barbarians against the All Blacks next November.

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 15:30
John Fallon

Ronan O’Gara has poured cold water on suggestions that he is again to link up with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and take charge of the Barbarians against the All Blacks next November.

The Barbarians are scheduled to meet New Zealand at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 13, with media reports this morning suggesting that O’Gara and Robertson are to take charge.

O’Gara was assistant to Robertson guiding the Crusaders to the 2018 and ’19 Super Rugby titles before taking charge of La Rochelle, who he led to their first ever trophy when they won the Champions Cup a few weeks ago.

Robertson again guided the Crusaders to the Super Rugby earlier this month but O’Gara, speaking from France this afternoon as ambassador promotion Benetti Menswear, discounted the suggestion when he was asked to confirm it.

“No I can’t, it’s news to me,” was all O’Gara had to say on the matter.

Meanwhile, O’Gara said that the La Rochelle side who he guided to their first ever trophy when they defeated Leinster 24-21 in the Champions Cup final last month, will not be hard to motivate next season.

“They have tasted victory now, they know what the European Cup stands for. There is nothing more powerful than actually doing it, they won’t need any words. They have experienced a winning dressing room in Marseille, they know what that feeling is. Very privileged, it’s a very difficult thing to do.

“It will be very difficult to repeat it next year but that’s the plan and that’s what you chase,” he added.

