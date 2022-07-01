Coffee with Joe: Schmidt insists he's not 'all over' All Blacks strategy

THE old gang was back together again in Auckland this week as Joe Schmidt left the All Blacks camp to grab a coffee and catch up with Johnny Sexton, Andy Farrell and a number of others.

They had campaigned together for the best part of a decade in Schmidt and Sexton’s case after the New Zealander became Leinster head coach in the summer of 2010 and then Ireland in 2013, his transformative skills on the people, practices and structures of both organisations delivering success to both and a lasting impact on the players and coaches he worked with.

Yet here they are in opposite camps following Schmidt’s acceptance of a role in the New Zealand team set-up in the wake of a Covid outbreak among the coaching staff. Head coach Ian Foster, and assistants John Plumtree, Scott McLeod, and most recently Greg Feek were all forced to remove themselves from preparations for this eagerly anticipated first Test against Ireland at Eden Park tomorrow and who better than a former Ireland boss who helped the Blues back to the Super Rugby final this season on his return to coaching to fill the vacuum and assist attack coach Brad Mooar in leading training sessions.

Schmidt’s role, in advance of him becoming an independent selector in time for the Rugby Championship later this summer, might be temporary enough to have stepped away again before kick-off in Auckland tomorrow and few in the Ireland camp believe he has instituted a seismic change to the All Black way in his brief time with the squad. As Farrell pointed out this week, assistant coaches assist and proceed under instruction as laid down by the boss and Sexton took a similar line when asked about his old mentor’s potential impact in the opposition corner.

“Obviously he hasn’t been part of the coaching staff so he’s not going to go in and tear up the playbook,” the Ireland captain said. “I think Ian Foster would have put the game plan together for the weekend and obviously he’ll be doing stuff on Skype or whatever, and taking the meetings there.

“I’m sure Joe will be giving his opinion on a couple of things but I don’t think he’s going to go in and say: ‘This is how we have to play against Ireland’. I think he’ll definitely learn from it and if he goes into the set-up as he was due to go on Aug 1, I’m sure he’ll take some good learnings from it. But we’ll see.

“He came in to have coffee with a few of us on Wednesday morning. He told us that he’s not all over them, he’s just in there helping out.”

To players used to Schmidt being all over every detail at all hours of the day and night in Ireland camp, that may be stretching credulity a tad, and asked if he believed his assessment of the situation, Sexton replied: “No I don’t believe him, no!

“I don’t believe a word he says. Ultimately we’ve got to get our performance right. When it comes to the middle of the game, it’s not the coach that has an impact, it’s how well you’ve prepared as a squad and how alert you are in those key moments.”

Of course, it was Schmidt who got Sexton and his contemporaries to the point where they could react positively in those key moments, particularly in those four epic encounters on his watch against the All Blacks. Head coach and fly-half faced New Zealand five times between 2013 and 2019, going agonisingly close to landing that historic first win in Dublin in 2013, then finally ending the drought in Chicago in 2016. There was a brutal backlash from the All Blacks in the following weeks back in Dublin before a landmark first home win came in 2018.

Alas for Schmidt, his final crack at them proved a bridge too far, in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo when Steve Hansen’s side swept the Irish aside in a crushing victory.

The cycle has continued since under new management with Farrell and Foster going head to head last November in Dublin and Ireland prevailing for a third time in five meetings. If Schmidt’s inside track on the Kiwi psyche has had a lasting effect on the Irish approach, Sexton was not saying.

“Well I definitely can’t tell you! He gave us some great insights. He’s the one who made us believe that we could beat them. I think the biggest thing he did was he showed us the standards required, day in and day out. You don’t come together, turn up on a Monday and suddenly beat the All Blacks at the weekend. It takes a couple of years. He had an impact on Leinster for three years and then a near-miss at his first attempt (in 2013) and it took us til three years later…

“The first time (2013), we nearly beat them but those habits were formed of high standards in training day in, day out. To catch up with New Zealand, that’s what you need to do. You need that throughout your whole organisation and the IRFU has done that brilliantly over the last while and that’s why we’ve done it.

“But Joe has been instrumental in that evolution of Irish rugby … the biggest legacy that someone can have is that they’re gone 10 years and you still talk about them. That’s what it is with Joe in Leinster. We still talk about some of the things that he brought in 10 years ago and it’s still true to this day. That’s when a legacy is proper. There’s only a handful of people that we still speak about in Leinster – Joe, Isa would be another one.”

And so it will be with Ireland, even if the intellectual property has switched to the other side.