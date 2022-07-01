Farrell: We need to top November performance to beat All Blacks in their own backyard 

The New Zealand charm offensive was in full flow yesterday as Ireland were buttered up and praised by a procession of senior All Blacks ahead of tomorrow morning’s first Test.

Yet while the experience of hearing Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor’s appreciation of Irish rugby prowess will be new for an Irish squad experienced enough to remember when they were used to being ignored rather than lauded they should be cute enough not to roll over and have their tummies tickled just yet.

Beneath the generous exterior lies a steely determination among this All Blacks team to avenge last November’s comprehensive Dublin defeat in cool, clinical style at their Eden Park fortress when this Test series finally gets underway in front of a full house.

So take it with a pinch of salt when scrum-half Smith, on the eve of his 103rd Test, said of the next three weeks of jousting between these two sides: “It's very exciting. It doesn't get much bigger than Ireland coming here.

“Definitely in the last sort of five to six years, the rivalry has definitely grown.

“Every Test match is hard but it's going to be really nice to play Ireland at home. We are ready to go. We are bloody excited. It's been a great week.

“It doesn't get much bigger than Eden Park, playing a Test, first one of the year.”

That it is New Zealand’s first game of 2022 having signed off on 2021 with back-to-back defeats in Europe, to Ireland and then France last November at the end of their European tour, means a lot of brooding has taken place over the Kiwi off-season and that now, with a Super Rugby season in the books these players are champing at the bit to exact their vengeance.

“I think there is obviously still scar tissue,” Smith said. “You'd be silly not to still think about last year, but that was eight or nine months ago.

“This group has been really excited looking at the footage, reviewing that game and obviously from learnings from the France game as well.

“There are a lot of hungry people on the bus ready to put their foot forward, but (the November defeats have) not been mentioned much. A lot more around our skill-set and how we want to improve as an All Black team this year. We're jumping out of our skin at Eden Park.”

There is no doubt that Ireland come into this game with their best chance yet of scoring a Test victory on New Zealand soil for the first time and the way they are being talked up allied with a pervading nervousness about the current status of the All Blacks under Ian Foster’s command is backed up by an awareness among the rugby public here that a genuine threat has landed on these shores.

Yet Andy Farrell is under no illusions as to the extent of the challenge and Wednesday’s 32-17 defeat to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton highlighted the difficult nature of claiming success in New Zealand. Yesterday he repeated his assertion that it is going to take something special to do that and it will require his Ireland team playing better and more cohesively than they have ever managed before, as good as last November’s performance was.

“Oh, we 100 per cent will need to be better,” Farrell said. “We were good that night but we weren't perfect.

“We came in 10-5 down at half-time, having the run of play and we didn't get ahead of ourselves. It was nice and composed and that's what the All Blacks have been pretty good at over the last decade or so.

“Again, as I say, there's going to be patches where things are going to go their way. We expect that. How we deal with that is pretty important.

“But yeah, it was a decent performance, but I don't think it's going to be good enough this weekend.” Farrell wants better accuracy and a more ruthless conversion of well-worked opportunities into points on the scoreboard, aspects his second-string failed to achieve in Hamilton on Wednesday when they conceded four first-half tries to put the game beyond them inside 40 minutes.

“Every time you play against the All Blacks, you've got to score points. If you get the opportunity, you've got to be clinical enough.

“It's good learnings for those guys last night in the second-half. They had three or four opportunities to nail a few tries and they didn't. You've got to nail your chance, there is no doubt about that.”

With the All Blacks vowing to negate Ireland’s ability to gain momentum through the generation of blisteringly quick ruck ball by disrupting the breakdown in an onslaught of revenge-fuelled intensity, those chances could be at a premium tomorrow. Ireland are up against it at Eden Park, where New Zealand have not lost since the French beat them there in 1994. That’s a 28-year winning streak that will not easily be ended. Farrell acknowledged that yesterday but also relished the challenge of making a bit of history there as he continues to plot a course towards next year’s World Cup.

“As far as, opportunity is concerned, for us that’s what life’s all about.

“It’s a big task in front of us but if you don’t get an opportunity in life how are you going to push forward? We’re certainly keen to see where our potential really is because where we’re at at this stage isn’t good enough to push us forward to where we want to be in a year’s time.” That’s why we’re here, doing what we’re doing because you come to a World Cup, you know it’s going up to 33 in the squad now and there’s all sorts of protocols that are changing over time and all sorts of things that you need to do to adapt.

“We need to get good at not being frustrated or fractured when things aren’t quite going according to plan because that’s international rugby and that’s certainly what a World Cup is. So this is great preparation, not just for the players, not just for the coaches but for all the staff.

“We’re working unbelievably hard together to get two teams going and obviously there’s a lot of differences to what normally happens in a normal competition like the Six Nations and breaks etc. But it’s the type of pressure that we want to put under ourselves and see how we manage that as a group.”

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett (Hurricanes); S Reece (Crusaders), R Ioane (Blues), Q Tupaea (Chiefs), L Fainga’anuku (Crusaders); B Barrett (Blues), A Smith (Highlanders); G Bower (Crusaders), C Taylor (Crusaders), O Tu'ungafasi (Blues); B Retallick (Chiefs), S Whitelock (Crusaders); S Barrett (Crusaders), S Cane (Chiefs) – captain, A Savea (Hurricanes).

Replacements: S Taukei'aho (Chiefs), K Tu'inukuafe (Blues), A Ta'avao (Chiefs), P G Sowakula (Chiefs), D Papalii (Blues), F Christie (Blues), R Mo'unga (Crusaders), B Ennor (Crusaders).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: D Heffernan (Connacht), F Bealham (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht) Referee: Karl Dickson (England)