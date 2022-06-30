All Blacks names squad for Ireland as Greg Feek tests positive for Covid

Greg Feek has become the latest member of the All Blacks backroom staff to test positive for Covid, head coach Ian Foster revealed on Thursday after naming his team for Saturday’s first Test against Ireland.

The former Ireland scrum coach is the fourth person in the New Zealand management to be forced into isolation this week in the build-up to series opener against the Six Nations Triple Crown winners but Foster, speaking from his home, said he hoped to be cleared to be take charge at Eden Park on Saturday.

Foster, forwards coach John Plumtree and defence coach Scott McLeod were all withdrawn from the All Backs camp on Monday along with centres Jack Goodhue and David Havili. That prompted the addition of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt to assist attack coach Brad Mooar on the training field but wing Will Jordan and now Feek have been forced out since.

Both hooker Codie Taylor and fly-half Beauden Barrett saw plenty of positives in having to deal with the adverse developments.

“It’s been definitely different in this All Black environment,” the 65-times capped Taylor said on Thursday. “You don’t expect to lose your coaches, getting snipered and taken out but I think from the year we’ve had in Super Rugby we’ve had some things happened and so the boys rolled on with it.

“The management had contingency plans for this to happen so quite smooth given the scenario we’ve been put in and we’ve called on a few familiar faces with different coaches and they’ve really added their input and helped as well.” Barrett, set to earn Test cap 102 this weekend in a half-back partnership with fellow centurion Aaron Smith (103), described the All Blacks preparations this week “unique” but suggested the senior leadership group in the squad had stepped up and the absence of coaches had galvanised the players.

“It’s been a great opportunity to become more connect than probably previous years,” Barrett said. “We’ve been forced to lead probably a little bit more earlier in the week which has been great.

“It’s allowed us to step up and take a little bit more control early on in the week where the coaches would otherwise have a little bit more influence. Other than that it’s been a great week. We feel it’s been good for our connection, simplifying our game and also the opportunity to get out there at the weekend is one that we’re pretty pumped about.” The All Blacks are playing their first game since losing back to back tour games in Europe last November, defeats to Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris have piled the pressure on Foster and the team management at home.

The head coach has once again turned to many familiar faces to turn things around but has handed a Test debut to Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku in the number 11 jersey and has named three locks with Scott Barrett selected at blindside flanker alongside second row starters Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, who is set to win his 133rd Test cap, surpassing hooker Kevan Mealamu as the second most capped All Black behind Richie McCaw, whose successor at openside flanker Sam Cane will captain the team.

On the bench, there could also be a debut for Chiefs flanker Pita Gus Sowakula while the Crusaders’ Braydon Ennor, called up at the start of the week as cover for the Covid-affected players, is named as outside back replacement.

The All Blacks head coach said he was eagerly awaiting this three-Test series.

“At the end of the day, in two days’ time, we have the start of a pretty special series,” Foster said. “We have been looking forward to this for a long time. Massive respect for the Irish and what they have achieved in world rugby in the last couple of years. The chance to have them on our shores is pretty special.

“It doesn't change the fact that we want to make a statement in the first Test of the year. It's always been a tricky one for us, coming in after a tough Super Rugby season.”

NEW ZEALAND (v Ireland, 1st Test): J Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, Q Tupaea, L Fainga’anuku; B Barrett, A Smith; G Bower, C Taylor, O Tu'ungafasi; B Retallick, S Whitelock; S Barrett, S Cane – captain, A Savea.

Replacements: S Taukei'aho, K Tu'inukuafe, A Ta'avao, P G Sowakula, D Papalii, F Christie, R Mo'unga, B Ennor.