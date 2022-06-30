Earls and O'Mahony in as Farrell names squad for first All-Black test

Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony will start for Ireland against New Zealand in Saturday’s first Test at Eden Park with Andy Farrell also selecting Cian Healy for a bench role less than 12 hours after the prop left the field on a stretcher cart.

Ireland have never beaten the All Blacks on New Zealand soil but will go into this three-test series having landed a 29-20 victory over them in Dublin last November and have since won the Six Nations Triple Crown. There are five changes in the team named in the early hours of Thursday morning Irish time from the line-up beat Scotland last time out in the final round of the championship last March and the same number from the side which started the November win over the All Blacks.

Earls starts on the right wing in place of Mack Hansen, who tested positive for Covid at the start of the week with the Munster veteran set to make his 97th Ireland appearance. His Munster captain O’Mahony is named at blindside flanker as Jack Conan moves to the bench and Caelan Doris switches from six to No.8 in a back row that also features Josh van der Flier continuing at openside flanker.

The other changes see Robbie Henshaw trade places with Bundee Aki for the inside centre berth alongside Garry Ringrose while in the forward pack, Andrew Porter and James Ryan both return from injuries that kept them out of the Scotland win to start at loosehead prop and lock respectively.

Ryan replaces Iain Henderson who sustained a tour-ending knee injury in training last Saturday and will form a second row with Tadgh Beirne who has not played since that game due to a thigh injury.

Johnny Sexton captains the team and will once again partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs while in the back three Earls is joined by left wing James Lowe and Hugo Keenan at full-back.

None of the changes will have come as a surprise but Healy’s inclusion is notable given the apparently serious nature of the ankle injury he sustained in Ireland’s tour-opening defeat to the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday. Whether or not the Leinster prop will earn his 117th Ireland cap on Saturday remains to be seen given he took no part in training on Thursday at North Harbour Stadium and is still being sent for an MRI scan after what was believed to be a hyperextension of his ankle after getting trapped under a tackle.

“He had a bit more of a scare than anything else,” head coach Farrell said. “He recovered pretty quickly in the changing room after the game; he is still a bit sore this morning and is going through a few protocols with regard to rehab etc but we are going to give him through to tomorrow. He has made such improvement and we are optimistic about that.” Intriguingly, Healy has been handed the number 18 jersey, indicating he will be covering the tighthead side of the front row occupied by Tadhg Furlong with tighthead Finlay Bealham named as loosehead cover for Porter. Bealham replaced the stricken Healy on Wednesday in Hamilton who himself had been on the bench but took over from starter Jeremy Loughman when the Munster prop took a worrying knock to the head only to be passed fit to return to play following a Head Injury Assessment conducted by the independent match doctor. Loughman duly returned to the game on 13 minutes but was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time.

As to the props on the bench for the first Test, Farrell was asked why a tighthead had been named as a loosehead replacement and vice versa, though Healy has occasionally subbed in the position for Leinster.

“Cian can play both sides and so can Finlay and they are both training that way as well,” the head coach said.

Should Healy be withdrawn from the bench, Tom O’Toole will take his place having played the full 80 minutes at tighthead against the Maori All Blacks.

Ireland are also sending centre James Hume for a scan after he was withdrawn from that game with a groin injury.

“It is not looking too great,” Farrell said of the Ulsterman’s injury, “but obviously we are only a few hours after the game so people do tend to be pretty sore. It is a groin issue that we are going to have to get checked out MRI scan-wise. There are a few others with bumps and bruises which is to be expected.”

IRELAND (v New Zealand, 1st Test): H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster0, J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: D Heffernan (Connacht), F Bealham (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).