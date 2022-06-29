Jeremy Loughman's return to field concerning for rugby welfare group

A rugby union lobby group have said it is 'shameful' that Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman was permitted to return to the field of play after suffering a head injury during Ireland's loss to the Maori All Blacks this morning.
Loughman looked to stumble backward as he attempted to get back to his feet after suffering a head injury barely one minute into the opening match of the New Zealand tour, earlier today.
The front row was replaced by Cian Healy while his Head Injury Assessment was carried out, but soon returned.
After the game, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell confirmed Loughman passed his HIA, administered by an independent doctor.
The Munster man was then replaced permanently at half-time, by the aforementioned Healy.
In a post to their Twitter page, Progressive Rugby said the incident warranted answers. World Rugby's new concussion guidelines rule that a HIA is redundant if there is visual evidence the player involved has suffered a concussion.
They tweeted:
"21st June: WR [World Rugby] announce ‘Gold Standard’ concussion protocol.
"29th June: ONE minute in Irish prop Jeremy Loughman leaves pitch with clear Cat 1 symptoms so must be permanently removed with no HIA.
"Has HIA & returns.
"Shameful and needs answers."
