'Disappointed' Andy Farrell says loss won't affect New Zealand preparations

Andy Farrell insisted Ireland’s preparations for this Saturday’s opening test against New Zealand would not affected by his second string’s disappointing 32-17 loss to the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday.

The head coach saw an Ireland XV outclassed in a torrid opening half at FMG Stadium Waikato as the Maori All Blacks ran in four tries on the back of poor discipline and an incohesive defence.

Yet for all the faults of his players in the wider squad thrown together for the first time in this midweek tour match as the probable Test starters watched on from the stands, the Ireland boss said he did not believe the performance in Hamilton would feed into Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks at Auckland’s Eden Park.

“I don’t know if that transfers really,” Farrell said. “There are 15 guys sat in the stand, ready to train tomorrow. Of course they will watch the game, take the lessons from that, certainly from how the Maori All Blacks played.

“I’m sure those boys feel for their team-mates and that they’ll prepare properly tomorrow and look forward. There’s nothing like sitting and watching a live game and knowing that you’ve got a chance in three days’ time as well so that will stand us in good stead.”

The Ireland XV captained by first-time skipper and first-half try scorer Bundee Aki had allowed easy entries by the Maori into their 22 and over the tryline to trail 32-10 at the break before Gavin Coombes scored a try after the break and the home side was kept scoreless in a much improved second half on a rainy night in Waikato.

Yet very few of Farrell’s starting line-up are likely to feature in the Test matchday 23 he is set to name at around 3:30am Irish time on Thursday. Ireland had removed prop Jeremy Loughman as a precaution following a Head Injury Assessment which the Munster front-rower had passed, and then lost James Hume, Jimmy O’Brien and Loughman’s replacement Cian Healy to injuries in the second half.

With right wing Mack Hansen isolating following a positive Covid test result, there is a vacancy in the number 14 jersey, most likely for one of Wednesday’s starting wings Jordan Larmour and Keith Earls but the head coach said little had altered his thinking about Test-match selection.

“We’ve obviously got a plan,” Farrell said. “There’s always going to be one or two moving parts in terms of injuries and substitutions. We’ll see how people wake up tomorrow. We’ve got the morning off and we train in the afternoon.”

As for the performance in Hamilton, he was able to take positives in defeat.

“We’re disappointed. The boys are disappointed obviously. They feel that they could have given a better account of themselves, certainly in the first half. The Maori team 100 per cent deserved to win that game. I thought the skillset was pretty good in that first half in those conditions so congratulations to them.

“But I’m proud of the boys, the way that they came back. It could have been a landslide, you know, with the way the score was at half time but I think if you can weigh the game up, we had three or four, maybe more opportunities in that second half that we didn’t take.

“It says just how gutsy a performance it was in that second half given where they were at half time, so I’m proud of the boys, the way that some of the individuals have stood up, have learnt, done some unbelievably good stuff and then some really poor stuff on the back of that is brilliant learning for this group.

Five of them played in the green shirt for the first time. A good handful of them have not had too much experience. It’s a new team coming together in seven days and flying to the other side of the world so you’d expect a few ups and downs.

“In all, I think it’s a good day for us with regard to lads learning lessons and knowing that if we fix a few things especially discipline-wise that we can give a better account of ourselves in the next game.”