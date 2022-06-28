Quiz: Can you name the first Ireland XV to beat the All-Blacks?

It is now coming close on six years since Ireland's men first beat New Zealand in a famous November night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

It was a first victory in 111 years and at the 29th time of asking.

They did it in style too. A 40-29 victory in which they outscored the All-Blacks by five tries to four and ended the New Zealander's 18 match unbeaten run.

There was a sense of something special in the offing from before the game as Ireland formed a figure of eight in honour of Munster legend Anthony Foley who had died the previous month.

This weekend the Irish team will attempt to create more history by becoming the first Irish side to win against New Zealand on home soil.

The tide has certainly turned with Ireland having won two of the last three clashes with the All-Blacks but winning in Auckland this Saturday would still count as a remarkable achievement.

How well do you remember the starting 15 from that famous occasion in Chicago in 2016?

Anything over 11 is a great score here.

If the quiz doesn't display correctly click here.

Let us know how you get on!