Gavin Coombes: 'I’m incredibly excited. I’m like a boy again going down to minis'

From the Thomond Park stands to the FMG Stadium Waikato, Gavin Coombes looks set to take his Maori All Blacks experience up a notch in Hamiton tomorrow.

The Munster No. 8 is champing at the bit to put a season of frustration behind him and his best foot forward in front of Andy Farrell when an Ireland XV side opens this tour of New Zealand with a highly-anticipated clash against this formidable outfit representing the indigenous heritage of the Land of the Long White Cloud.

The last time the Maori All Blacks played Irish opposition was in Limerick in November 2016 when a Munster side missing its Ireland players and still reeling from the previous month’s tragic passing of head coach Anthony Foley summoned all its reserves to overcome the tourists 27-14 in a memorable encounter played out in torrential rain.

Then an academy player a month short of his British & Irish Cup debut for Munster A, and 22 months short of a senior debut for his home province, Coombes, 25, remembers it well.

The Skibbereen native was part of the sell-out crowd that saw the two sides go toe to toe as the home team went in front through a maul try from Niall Scannell, only for future Ireland wing James Lowe and Ambrose Curtis to edge the Maori in front before a penalty try and another from Darren Sweetnam gave Munster a 17-14 half-time lead. An Ian Keatley penalty and Ronan O’Mahony try sealed the deal for Rassie Erasmus’s side, much to the pleasure of a watching Coombes.

“I was up in the stands, it was incredible,” the back-rower said as he settled into his first Ireland tour after training at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium. “That Munster performance that night was incredible. It was lashing down rain sideways and some of the tries Munster scored that night were incredible. They’re the kind of games you want to be involved in and it’s very exciting to get a chance to play against the Maoris.”

This may be a first summer tour for many like Coombes in this Ireland party but the West Cork man is grateful for the opportunity to have been on excursions south of the Equator as part of Munster squads in recent years.

“I’ve been lucky in the way that the South African teams have come into the URC that I’ve had experience of touring with Munster. I’ve done that three or four times, been away with a group for two or three weeks, so I’ve an idea of what to expect. I really enjoy it, being around the lads and the craic, everyone bringing it in training and it’s so exciting to get the opportunity with these Maori games to show what you’re about.”

It has been a season of disruption for Coombes who also underwent ankle surgery in April causing him to miss more Heineken Champions Cup action. Yet however frustrated he has felt by the setbacks, he believes he has been able to develop his game over the past 12 months.

“There’s aspects I feel I’ve improved on, stuff I’ve worked on since last summer but it’s just been frustrating because it’s been stop-start. I was up (in Ireland camp) but didn’t get the chance in November then went down to South Africa and then got stuck over there and missed two European games. I got the chance to play over in Castres, got that try and went into the Six Nations with a lot of confidence. I played a few games with Munster during the Six Nations and then straight after the Six Nations picked up that ankle injury before two big European games again. It was frustrating. They are the games where you feel like you can test yourself and you where you’re at so it’s been a frustrating year for me but I definitely feel like in terms of game knowledge and things like that, you’re always learning and I feel like I’ve definitely improved on that.” Another upside is that Coombes has come on tour fighting fit and with plenty of fuel left in the tank in order to make his mark and push for selection to add to the two Test caps he earned last summer at home to Japan and the USA.

“I think there’s an opportunity for anyone. One injury and if you play well in that Maori game and you’re going to get in, or you don’t know how the lads are going to perform on Saturday (in the first Test against the All Blacks).

“You just have to look after yourself and put your best foot forward. That’s the attitude I’m taking towards it anyway. You never know what’s going to happen, what tomorrow’s going to bring, you just put your best foot forward today.”

He added: “Mentally I'm fresh. Missing a lot of games, it’s tough coming back into the intensity up in Ulster and big games like this that’s coming now but I feel like with the S&C staff I had back in Munster I’m in a good place. I’m incredibly excited. I’m like a boy again going down to minis and getting that opportunity to just play every week.