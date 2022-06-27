Mack Hansen tests positive for covid  while Niall Scannell called up

Ireland’s preparations ahead of Saturday’s opening Test against New Zealand have been disrupted by injury and a positive Covid test result while Andy Farrell has added Munster hooker Niall Scannell to the tour squad.

Hours after the All Blacks revealed that head coach Ian Foster, assistant John Plumtree and centres Jack Goodhue and David Havili had tested positive for Covid, Ireland revealed that possible Test starter Mack Hansen had also picked up the coronavirus.

The Connacht wing has been isolated from the rest of the squad in Auckland as head coach Farrell and his staff continued to prepare the rest of the squad for Wednesday’s tour opener against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton.

Scannell is set to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday morning local time to provide additional cover after Rob Herring picked up a knock in training at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday. The Ulster hooker was set to be scanned on Monday alongside provincial team-mate and lock Iain Henderson who was also injured during the first major training session of the tour.

Ireland had left Ireland last week with an extended squad of 40 players in anticipation of an attritional tour schedule which sees them play five games in 18 days, with two game against the Maori All Blacks and three Tests against New Zealand. Yet Scannell’s addition to the touring party highlights the difficult nature of touring with even three players in each of the specialist positions.

Farrell was already without first-choice hooker Ronan Kelleher through injury and is likely to start regular back-up Dan Sheehan at Eden Park on Saturday. With Dave Heffernan the third-choice in the position, the Connacht hooker is now likely to have to double up on Wednesday and Saturday should Herring not be passed fit.

Scannell seems certain to be pressed into action on the Ireland XV bench at FMG Waikato Stadium in Hamilton 36 hours after completing the more than 24-hour flight to New Zealand.

The Corkman’s 20th and most recent Test appearance came under Farrell’s predecessor Joe Schmidt when he came off the bench in the final 20 minutes of Ireland’s heavy World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks in Tokyo.

Scannell, 30, did attend Farrell’s first 45-player squad get-together as head coach in December 2019 but has not featured in any of his squads since. Farrell is set to name his matchday 23 for the Maori All Blacks game in the early hours of Tuesday morning Irish time.

With the All Blacks losing two centres to Covid, Crusaders centre/wing Braydon Ennor rejoined the squad on Monday having played the most recent of his four Tests against Italy on tour last November.

Meanwhile, Maori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan named a strong line-up of Super Rugby players led by co-captains Brad Weber and TJ Perenara for this first game between the two sides in 12 years.

The two All Blacks, omitted from the national squad for the Test series against Ireland, will share the captaincy with Weber starting at number nine alongside fellow Chiefs half-back Josh Ioane while fellow skipper Perenara is named on the bench and will be one of 10 Maori debutants in the matchday 23.

McMillan said: “We are anticipating a huge challenge from Ireland on Wednesday. They are a top tier, physical team, with a strong defence. Having Weber and Perenara as co-captains ensures there is always strong leadership on the field, especially against the unrelenting Ireland side. For our debut players, this will be a proud moment to not only represent this team, but their whānau and their iwi. It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase Māori rugby internationally, it has been 12 years since the Māori All Blacks last played Ireland.”

This will be only the third game between the sides with the first game taking place at Lansdowne Road in Dublin back in 1888 when the New Zealand Natives won 13-4. It would be 122 years before the next game, in Rotorua in 2010 when the Maori All Blacks edged it 31-28.

MAORI ALL BLACKS (v Ireland XV): Z Sullivan (Blues); S Stevenson (Chiefs), B Proctor (Hurricanes), R Poihipi (Chiefs), C Garden-Bachop (Highlanders); J Ioane (Chiefs), B Weber (Chiefs) – co-captain; O Norris (Chiefs), K Eklund (Blues), T Lomax (Hurricanes); J Dickson (Highlanders), I Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes); C Suafoa (Blues), B Harmon (Highlanders), C Grace (Crusaders).

Replacements: T Thompson (Chiefs) , T Williams (Crusaders), J Ainsley (Highlanders), M Selby-Rickit (Highlanders), TK Howden (Hurricanes), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) – co-captain, R Love (Hurricanes), B Sullivan (Hurricanes).