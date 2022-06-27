Andy Farrell: Thinking outside the box to see how we can make this tour special

As a Heineken Cup hero of 2008, Rua Tipoki is as steeped in Irish rugby lore as some of the players he was asked to address last Friday night but the former Munster centre also has deep connections to Ireland’s opening tour opponents in New Zealand this Wednesday.

Tipoki, now 46, was a special guest at the Ireland team hotel in Auckland, invited to share his knowledge and experience as a former captain of the Maori All Blacks, whom Andy Farrell’s side will face in Hamilton to kick off what promises to be the toughest of tough five-game tours.

Tipoki, wearing a signed 2009 Ireland jersey given to him by Jerry Flannery on his departure from Munster after 25 games in red, took part in a question and answer session helmed by two of Ireland’s former Maori representatives James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park and with former team-mates Paul O’Connell, Ireland’s forwards coach, and wing Keith Earls in the captive audience. He left an impression of the Maori team as a proud group of players eager to not only represent but also honour their family and ancestors.

Much like the Irish themselves.

“It was awesome,” Ireland boss Farrell said of Tipoki’s impact. “A great, genuine honest bloke who loved his time in Ireland. What we have been doing is making sure that we get people in and we get the lads to ask the questions that they want the answers for and how that's going to benefit us going forward.

“We had James Lowe and Jamison asking the right questions obviously to get it out of Rua in regard to how he thought the connection between the Irish and the Maori set-up is.

“Family based, proud heritage, all that sort of stuff, which was a great insight for us to move forward into next week with.

“Everyone is coming together. That's the good thing about us as a group, the management, no-one is doing things on their own like 'This is my domain', you know? Everyone is trying to think outside of the box of how we can make this a special tour for ourselves.

“David (Ó Siochain, the Ireland team press officer) spoke to him and had the idea, Paulie obviously knows him, Paulie got in touch, they are good friends. Mick Kearney (team manager) had a bit to do it with it as well. The two boys (Lowe and Gibson-Park) were well up for getting stuck into it as well. It was a great night.”

Farrell had faced Lowe as an opponent when the Leinster player was still with the Chiefs and representing the Maori All Blacks against the British & Irish Lions in 2017, a game played in a downpour in Rotorua. Peter O’Mahony captained the Lions that night in a side that also featured fellow current Ireland tourists Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton as starting half-backs, Tadhg Furlong at tighthead prop and lock Iain Henderson on the bench.

Lowe, playing at full-back, finished on the wrong end of a 32-10 Lions win and would next be seen in a Leinster jersey at the start of an Irish residency that would see him qualify for Ireland.

His experience has also been tapped ahead of Wednesday’s first of two meetings on this tour.

“He certainly reiterated everything that Rua was saying on Friday night,” Farrell said of Lowe. "But there are massive similarities between Irish and Maori culture. A lot of it is about ancestry and playing for them. He was telling us that when they go into the Maori set-up, some of them don't know their history but they find out about it in the setup. We are probably a little bit more connected, we probably know our own history a little bit more than that, but it's the same thing. They are playing for their people, and so are our lads.”

Neither Lowe nor Gibson-Park appear likely to face the Maori All Blacks with the first Test against New Zealand looming at fortress Eden Park three days later but Farrell will have to deploy possibly five of his matchday Test squad in Hamilton on Wednesday. Both centre Bundee Aki and lock/flanker Tadhg Beirne need game time after lengthy spells on the sidelines. Aki has not played for Connacht since April 24 while the thigh injury Beirne sustained on Six Nations duty kept him out of a Munster jersey since January. And specialist positions will need cover which could mean the likes of Murray and fly-half Joey Carbery doubling up on Wednesday and Saturday.

As always, though, there are caveats and Farrell could not be drawn on how he will deploy his 40-man squad for two high-intensity games four day apart, or whether more of his Test players could be used against the Maori.

“It depends on how training goes over the next couple of days! You know what it's like, everything always happens, best plans don't always come to fruition. But let's put it this way ... you don't have to be a mathematician to work out that five or six of them are going to have to back up in a certain way, and that's the challenge.

“The way that we train, the set-up of the week because of the nature of the Maori game on Wednesday, it will make it different. Some people backing up like I just said will make it different. It's good, it keeps it fresh. It's good for us, it's a different way of doing things and that's the good part of touring because you find out about yourselves.

“Things don't always go according to plan and it certainly won't in the World Cup, so you've got to be adaptable and make sure that we just go with the flow.”

For now, though, Farrell said he would have a clean bill of health from which to select both matchday 23s.

“All is good at this moment in time, There are one or two bangs and bruises because training has started off in the right way. We've had to dampen things down a little bit because they are good to go. They are keen, which is a good sign.”