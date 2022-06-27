Jimmy O'Brien: 'I was hoping I’d get on the plane and then I just got lucky'

As an opening chapter in his Ireland touring career, an outing against the Maori All Blacks hardly constitutes a gentle introduction but Jimmy O’Brien intends to make the most of his opportunity should it arise this Wednesday.

The Leinster wing has arrived in New Zealand as one of five uncapped players in Andy Farrell’s touring party thanks to a stellar season in blue which saw the 25-year-old make the longlist of nominees for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year award.

O’Brien has been a regular fixture in the Leinster back three and enjoyed success in big wins with a four-try haul at Bath in January the standout performance. He also played his part in victories over this season’s French champions Montpellier, English champions Leicester Tigers and outgoing European titleholders Toulouse, before a disappointing, last-minute Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle last month. Yet a run against the Maori All Blacks would represent another step up in challenge against a side renowned for bringing high-intensity emotion and physicality to the table.

“A lot of passion to be honest,” O’Brien said of what to expect in Hamilton on Wednesday. “Rua Tipoki, the (former) Munster player, was in last night talking to us about what it meant for the Maori players to play for the Maori, and he gave a really good insight into how they approach the game. So we’re expecting a big test.”

It may not be a Test match and there will be no caps for players in an officially designated Ireland XV side but that will not detract from the honour as far as O’Brien is concerned.

“Yeah, it would be pretty up there… it would be top, more than likely. I haven’t even thought about it like that to be honest but to play for Ireland was been a dream, pretty much for everyone playing rugby in Ireland growing up, and it was my dream as well.”

Just making the 40-man squad for the tour is worthy of celebration as he shares the privilege alongside fellow uncapped players Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast of making the cut in Andy Farrell’s selection process.

“When I was playing for Leinster I wasn’t really thinking about it but I was obviously hoping. It was in the back of my mind, hoping that I’d get on the plane and then I just got lucky, I was playing with Leinster in big games towards the end of the season so when I got the call I was delighted.”

Selection is the latest step on a rugby journey that for a future Leinster player from Eadestown, Co. Kildare, the hometown of Ireland squadmate Tadhg Beirne, began in the unlikely setting of a Munster appearance in a European decider.

“I remember my dad brought me and my younger brother to the Heineken Cup final in 2006 in the Millennium Stadium when Munster won. Because Leinster and Munster were in the semi-final he bought tickets for the final.

“I wasn’t a big fan then, I was so young, but he bought tickets for the final because there was going to be an Irish team in the final so he bought tickets before the semi-final and it ended up being Munster so I went to that.

“I don’t think I (wore red) to be honest,” he said with a laugh, “but I’m not sure!”

“At the 2006 final some Munster lad behind my brother just picked him up when they scored, so he went flying up in the air. My brother was eight and he was fairly scared, and was like: ‘what’s going on?’ Yer man was like: ‘I’m sorry, I was just overtaken there.’ Obviously some lad from Munster. It was good craic.”