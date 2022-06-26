Former Munster man Rua Tipoki gives Ireland an insight into the Maoris

Rua Tipoki had been here before, wearing one jersey and explaining what it felt like to pull on the opposition’s colours. And whether the centre was telling his fellow Maori what it meant to play for Munster, or offering the same insight to an eager-to-learn Ireland squad, the message was remarkably similar.

Ireland play the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday night to get their first New Zealand tour in 10 years underway and who better than Tipoki to turn to in order to get the inside track on the psyche of the opposition.

A former Maori All Blacks captain who was an integral figure in Munster’s triumphant 2008 Heineken Cup campaign, Tipoki visited the Ireland team hotel in Auckland on Friday night and told them what it meant to represent the indigenous people of the Land of the Long White Cloud.

“Probably similar to what it means to one of the Irish players to put on their jersey,” Tipoki said afterwards in an in-house interview with the IRFU.

“I was asked the last time the Maori toured Ireland and played Munster (in 2016), the Maori asked me to come and explain what it meant for them to play for Munster and I just told them they have the same mentality.

“When a Maori player goes out there he’s not just representing himself, he’s representing his family and his iwi, which is his tribal people because heritage connects to them and so those players are bringing all of them with them and it’s a lot of responsibility. But Irish players are playing for their country so it’s similar.”

Tipoki, now 45, had been wearing the signed 2009 Ireland jersey given to him by Jerry Flannery when he departed Munster that year and addressed a touring party that numbered former team-mates Paul O’Connell, now Ireland’s forwards coach, and wing Keith Earls, as well as a slightly younger generation of men from the province who owe a debt of gratitude to the centre for services rendered.

“It was pretty daunting walking into the room actually, I didn’t know what to expect. Pretty cool catching up with Paul and obviously Earlsy, Pete and some of the other boys but it really is a privilege and an honour to be in the room.

“A close friend of mine, Jerry Flannery, gave this jersey to me at my farewell in Cork and I just thought I’d wear it tonight to remember the strong friendships that I had over there but also the strong respect that I have for the experiences that I had in Ireland and also the love and support that my family was shown by the Irish people while we there.”

Tipoki, though, was not so sure, that love will be reciprocated quite so readily following three All Blacks defeats to Ireland in their last five meetings since 2016.

“Like I said to the boys, if there’s one team the Kiwis support outside of the All Blacks it’s the Irish but they’re making a bit of a habit of beating the All Blacks now so I don’t know if they’re going to have too many Kiwis cheering them on for the Test matches.”