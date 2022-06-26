Bundee Aki making the most of home comforts

New Zealand may be a fresh experience for many in this Ireland touring party as they embark on a first tour here in a decade but for Bundee Aki, arriving in Auckland earlier this week meant a family reunion.

Ireland-qualified through residency having moved to Connacht from the Chiefs in 2014, the Covid pandemic deprived Aki and his family the chance to return to the place of his birth but the south Auckland native has been able to visit his parents and enjoy the comforts of home for the first time in five years this week.

“The family flew over a week and a half ago, so they’re here with my parents. They’re happy out. It’s been five years now I think. It’s good to be able to see familiar faces and see my mum and dad.

“So far I’ve been enjoying the food. To be able to get some home food into me has been real good. I missed the old mum and dad’s cooking. It was good to get that into me.”

Without a game since playing for Connacht against the Bulls on April 24, Aki may well be given game time when the tour kicks off in Hamilton against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday morning (8:05 Irish time) in a bid to get up to speed ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park next Saturday.

And Aki’s focus was squarely on the opening tour game rather than the All Blacks when asked by New Zealand television crews about the upcoming Test series.

“I think we’ve got to focus on Wednesday’s game first,” Aki said. “The Maori are a good team at the moment and we have to go through that game first, and then go from there.

“Just trying to get over the jet lag obviously but at the same time build the relationships together as a team and be able to get our stuff sorted, get it up and running, and obviously against a quality side like the Maoris. Then we go from there.

“It’s a huge honour when you get the chance to put on the green jersey. If you get named in that 23 then by all means go for it, and take it with both hands and give it everything. They’re two quality teams, so we just have to take it one step at a time.”