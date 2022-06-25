Michael Bradley returns to coaching as UCC director of rugby

Michael Bradley is set to return to coaching as the new director of rugby at UCC RFC, the Irish Examiner has learned.
The former Cork Constitution and Ireland scrum-half has accepted the full-time role at the Mardyke and will oversee the College as they readjust to life in the Energia All Ireland League men’s Division 1B following relegation from 1A in the season just passed.
Bradley, who has coached Connacht and Edinburgh in addition to stints with Scotland A and Georgia, had returned to his hometown of Cork following his dismissal as Zebre Parma head coach last January after five years at the helm following a run of defeats for the Italian franchise in the United Rugby Championship.
The 1985 Triple Crown winner takes over as the club is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary season in 2022-23, starting on Friday, September 23 with a game between UCC and Oxford University at the Mardyke.