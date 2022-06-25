Michael Bradley returns to coaching as UCC director of rugby

The former Cork Constitution and Ireland scrum-half has accepted the full-time role at the Mardyke and will oversee the College as they readjust to life in AIL Division 1B
Michael Bradley returns to coaching as UCC director of rugby

HOMEWARD BOUND: Former Zebre head coach Michael Bradley will take over as UCC director of rugby. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 13:22
Simon Lewis

Michael Bradley is set to return to coaching as the new director of rugby at UCC RFC, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The former Cork Constitution and Ireland scrum-half has accepted the full-time role at the Mardyke and will oversee the College as they readjust to life in the Energia All Ireland League men’s Division 1B following relegation from 1A in the season just passed.

Bradley, who has coached Connacht and Edinburgh in addition to stints with Scotland A and Georgia, had returned to his hometown of Cork following his dismissal as Zebre Parma head coach last January after five years at the helm following a run of defeats for the Italian franchise in the United Rugby Championship.

The 1985 Triple Crown winner takes over as the club is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary season in 2022-23, starting on Friday, September 23 with a game between UCC and Oxford University at the Mardyke.

More in this section

Ireland v France - Six Nations U20 Summer Series Reuben Crothers bemoans Ireland's slow start 
Ireland’s Ryan Baird tries a bit of Hurling during the training 25/6/2022 Andy Farrell wants to see how his charges react to 'extreme pressure'
England v Australia - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium Marcus Smith ready to combine with Owen Farrell in Australia
<p>DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS: Carl Hayman (L) spins out the ball despite the pressure by France's Olivier Sourgens (R) during the rugby international match between New Zealand and France at Eden Park in Wellington, 09 June 2007. Pic: AFP Photo/Damien Meyer.</p>

Carl Hayman: ‘I was a commodity in rugby. Now I’m paying the price’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up