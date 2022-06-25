A boyhood dream becomes reality for Craig Casey

After catching the rugby bug as a six-year-old watching the Maori All Blacks, Craig Casey says it will be a dream come true to play against them when Ireland kick off their New Zealand tour in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Munster scrum-half, like many of the 40-strong playing squad in New Zealand preparing for Ireland’s rigorous schedule of five games in three weeks, is experiencing an international tour for the first time in his fledgling Test career after two years lost to the Covid pandemic.

Casey, 23 and with five Test caps since his debut against Italy in the 2021 Six Nations, faces a selection battle with provincial team-mate Conor Murray and first-choice nine Jamison Gibson-Park for a place on the matchday squad for the three-Test series with the All Blacks, which starts at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday, July 2, but he is certain to get game time in the first of two tour games against the Maori this Wednesday.

That would complete a circle that began watching the British & Irish Lions play the Maori All Blacks in 2005, as he recalled on Saturday following an Ireland training session at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

“It’s massive. It's something you dream of when you're younger,” Casey said. “I remember watching the Lions Series in 2005 and you want to be down in New Zealand playing the Maori All Blacks.

“It's class, you just see how much it means to New Zealand people. Even walking around the streets here, I knew rugby was absolutely massive and coming down I was intrigued by that and wanted to learn a bit more about it.

“But when you are walking down the street and everyone is stopping you wishing you well and saying 'We are glad that you're here for the Tests' – you see how rugby-mad the country is. It's class, it's exactly where you want to be as a rugby player.

“I was only six but it's probably my earliest international rugby memory – watching the Lions against the All Blacks and Maori All Blacks.

“It's definitely intense and obviously not what the Lions wanted (losing both to the Maori and a 3-0 Test series defeat in 2005), but hopefully we can change that this year.”

Casey said he was delighted to finally get the chance to go on tour with Ireland having missed out when the 2021 summer tour to Fiji was scuppered by travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

“It's great, I mean we were supposed to go on tour last year and that was cancelled, so even to get away on tour is a massive step for every international team – for bonding, actually seeing what you're about and seeing what levels you can take it to.

“So, to be down in the pinnacle of international rugby and test yourself and bond as a group is brilliant.

“It has been ten years since we have been down here, I was actually in about sixth class watching those Tests. It's great to be here now, a dream come true to be down in New Zealand."