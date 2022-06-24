Montpellier claim first Top 14 crown as they upset Castres

Montpellier 29-10 Castres

Three tries in the first 12 minutes were enough for a dominant Montpellier to claim their first Top 14 title as they stunned Castres to win 29-10 at Stade de France.

Both sides stuck with the squads that won their semi finals against Toulouse and Bordeaux - but Guilhem Guirado’s professional career ended earlier than expected as he failed an HIA following a collision with Castres’ captain Matthieu Babillot in the 26th minute.

By the time the 36-year-old left the pitch, however, Montpellier were 20 points ahead. Tries from Arthur Vincent, Florian Verhaeghe and Anthony Bouthier rocked the 2018 champions before they got their game together.

Each score started with a Castres error prompted by ferocious Montpellier defence. Vilimoni Botitu dropped the ball in Montpellier’s 22. Rather than play the percentages, Montpellier countered, and Zach Mercer’s deft kick ahead was gathered by Vincent to score in the corner.

The excellent Mercer has been tearing up the Top 14 all season, prompting speculation that he might be tempted to return to the Premiership and resurrect his England career. He recently told Eddie Jones he intends to at least see out his contract, which runs to 2023. On the strength of this performance alone, a tempting extension offer will surely head his agent’s way.

A penalty led to the second try with less than 10 minutes on the clock. Montpellier went to touch, and phased their way to the line. Benoit Paillaugue seemed set to score, but was stopped just short, and Verhaeghe reached over the ruck to dot down.

Three minutes later, Montpellier stole the ball at a maul. Mercer - who else? - ploughed deep into Castres territory before he was hauled down. The ball was quickly recycled, and a deft move across the line ended as Bouthier curved his way over from a perfect pull-back by Vincent.

Castres managed to stem the flow of points after one more Paillaugue penalty took the halftime score to 23-3. But Julien Dumora and replacements Wayan De Benedittis and Levan Chilichava were all held up over the line as they sought a way back into the game - with Montpellier happy to give up safe penalties as they held the five-time champions at arms’ length.

By the time Botitu finally scored a breakaway try for Castres on 75 minutes it was already half-an-hour too late.

Castres Olympique: Dumora; Palis (Combezou 58’), Combezou (Cocagi 46’), Botitu, Nakosi (Arata 71’); Urdapilleta (Zeghdar 13’), Arata (Fernandez 46’); De Crespigny (Ben Nicholas 68’) Ben Nicholas (Delaporte 46’), Babillot; Staniforth, Vanverberghe (Jacquet 42’); Hounkpatin (Chilachava 51’), Barlot (Ngauamo 60’), Walcker (De Benedittis 47’).

Montpellier: Herault Rugby Bouthier; Vincent, Doumayrou, Serfontein (Ngandebe 60’), Rattez; Garbisi (Pollard 68’), Paillaugue (Aprasidze 58’); Camara (Verhaeghe 64’), Mercer, Bécognée; Chalureau (Capelli 58’), Verhaeghe (Van Rensburg 49’); Haouas (Thomas 58’), Guirado (Paenga-Amosa 26’), Lamositele (Rodgers 63’).

Referee: Tual Trainini