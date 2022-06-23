Patrick Campbell inks new deal with Munster

The Young Munster man and former PBC student - who won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U20 side this spring - made two appearances for Munster in the Champions Cup this season.
Patrick Campbell inks new deal with Munster

BRIGHT FUTURE: Munster’s Patrick Campbell in action in the Champions Cup game against Castres. The former Cork minor football star has signed a new deal with the province.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 17:44
Colm O’Connor

Exciting young full back Patrick Campbell has inked a new deal with Munster

The former Cork underage football star has signed a contract with the province which will see him continue as an Academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year agreement.

The Young Munster man and former PBC student - who won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U20 side this spring - made two appearances for Munster in the Champions Cup this season.

Meanwhile Munster have confirmed that six players will join the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy this summer.

Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Fionn Gibbons and Darragh McSweeney have all committed to the province

Former Academy players Scott Buckley, Paddy Kelly, Alex Kendellen, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will join the senior squad next season with Jonathan Wren retiring from the game on medical grounds.

More in this section

James Hume celebrates his side winning a turnover 3/6/2022 James Hume the big winner at Ulster Rugby awards 
Eddie O'Sullivan 21/12/2017 Former Ireland boss Eddie O'Sullivan named head coach of Buccaneers
RUGBYU-NZL-SUPER-BLUES-CRUSADERS Maori All-Blacks call-up in-form Super Rugby trio for Ireland clashes 
<p>GREEN ARMY: Stephen Ferris poses in front of the new Irish jerseys. </p>

Irish Rugby release new jersey for All-Blacks tests and rest of 2022/23 season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up