Patrick Campbell inks new deal with Munster

Exciting young full back Patrick Campbell has inked a new deal with Munster

The former Cork underage football star has signed a contract with the province which will see him continue as an Academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad on a two-year agreement.

The Young Munster man and former PBC student - who won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U20 side this spring - made two appearances for Munster in the Champions Cup this season.

Meanwhile Munster have confirmed that six players will join the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy this summer.

Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhan Quinn, Kieran Ryan and Ireland U20 Grand Slam winners Fionn Gibbons and Darragh McSweeney have all committed to the province

Former Academy players Scott Buckley, Paddy Kelly, Alex Kendellen, Eoin O’Connor and Paddy Patterson will join the senior squad next season with Jonathan Wren retiring from the game on medical grounds.