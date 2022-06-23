Irish Rugby release new jersey for All-Blacks tests and rest of 2022/23 season

Irish Rugby and Canterbury have released a new jersey for the 2022/23 season.

The new Ireland Rugby Home jersey that will be worn throughout next season, plus a range of training wear were released and are available for purchase today.

The men's team will debut the newly designed jersey on June 29 during their midweek match against the Maori All Blacks before donning it for their first test match against New Zealand at Eden Park on July 2.

A spokesperson for Irish Rugby said: "The design of this year’s kit heroes the strength and unity of Irish players, fans and supporters against tough competitors, as both the Men’s and Women’s teams prepare for key test matches this summer. The Ireland Rugby Home Test jersey features Canterbury’s strongest ever neckline, first seen on The British and Irish Lion’s Test jersey last summer.

"A subtle hoop pattern gives the jersey a modern twist, reminiscent of the stripes worn by the first ever Irish test rugby team who took to the field against England in February 1875. Deep Mint is used as a bright, energising new shade of green across both the Men’s and Women’s jerseys."

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Simon Rowe, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, said: “This kit marks the ninth year of our partnership with the IRFU, and we’ll be with the Irish fans cheering on the teams in Japan and New Zealand as they look to show the world that Ireland is ‘Made Stronger’.

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said: “We are delighted to unveil our new range of Canterbury kit ahead of an exciting year for Irish Rugby. We are really looking forward to seeing our men’s and women’s teams wearing the jersey with pride, both in New Zealand and in Japan over the coming months.

The IRFU are hugely grateful to Canterbury for their long-standing support of the IRFU and Irish Rugby. In our view Canterbury make the world’s best rugby kit and we are sure that Irish fans will really enjoy wearing the new range and showing their support for all our Teams at home and abroad.”

The Men’s and Women’s team replica jerseys are available from 23 June through the IRFU’s Official Sports Retail Partner Intersports Elverys, in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com.