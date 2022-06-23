James Hume the big winner at Ulster Rugby awards 

James Hume has scooped multiple gongs for his fine performances over the 2021/22 season.

Hume was named the Ulster Rugby Heineken Men's Player of the Year, as well as the Rugby Writers' Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old has been in stellar form for his province all season and will be pushing to start a test for Ireland in New Zealand next month, where he will have to usurp the likes of Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Hume equaled Leinster's Jordan Larmour by personally contributing to four tries (1 try, 3 assists) in the URC Quarter-Final triumph over Munster earlier this month. No other player this season has contributed to more tries in a single URC game.

Ulster and Ireland full-back Mike Lowry won the Ulster Rugby Supporters Club Player of the Year after contributing handsomely to the provinces's charge to the URC semi-final.

European Player of the Year nominee Lowry has repeatedly been named among the top players across both continental and home competitions for metres made and defenders beaten.

Aishling O'Connell defeated a tough field of competitors to win the majority vote from Ulster Rugby fans to be named the Deloitte Women's Player of the Year. The 32-year-old started and had a significant role in each of the three games of Ulster's Inter-Provincial Series in September of last year.

Ashleigh Orchard received the Personality of the Year award, after making her long-awaited return to rugby this season for both club and province after a lengthy injury.

Orchard has been a member of the coaching staff for the Ulster Age-Grade Sevens squads this year, motivating the next Ulster and Ireland players.

She continues to impart her wealth of expertise by joining the Ulster Women's coaching staff for the 2022–2023 campaign. In order to give back to the sport she has played for the past ten years,while the 30-year-old will also take up a Player-Coach position at her club, Cooke RFC in the All-Ireland League.

Ethan McIlroy and Jorja Battishill won the young player awards for the men's and women's team this season.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie commented: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to all the winners and nominees for what has been a very positive season for our clubs and players at both the grassroots and professional level.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the game across Ulster in getting rugby back in full swing this year. These efforts have not gone unnoticed and I’m very grateful to all of the volunteers and staff for their commitment to the game right across the province.”

Full-list of award-winners: