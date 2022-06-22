Former Ireland boss Eddie O'Sullivan named head coach of Buccaneers

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan has been appointed Head Coach at AIL club Buccaneers RFC.

The Athlone club recently gained promotion to Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League following a play-off final victory over Queen’s University in Belfast.

O’Sullivan returns to the club he steered to Division One in 1997/98. The Cork native helped the side to a top four finish the following season before he departed to take up a role with Ireland under Warren Gatland.

He has signed a two-year contract with the midlanders and succeeds the outgoing Kolo Kiripati at the Athlone side.

The Samoan left his role earlier this month.

O’Sullivan said he is delighted to be back and involved again at Buccaneers. "I enjoyed my time there previously and I believe there is a young but highly talented group with rich potential at Buccs to further develop”.

In a statement the club said they believe O'Sullivan is, “a coach who can get the most out of their promising squad of eager and willing players”.

The former Connacht coach will also oversee the club's U-20’s and Juniors.

The 63-year-old has been out of the professional game since he coached Biarritz in 2014/15.

He has kept involved with his work at Old Belvedere in the All Ireland League and as a pundit on RTÉ.

O’Sullivan’s appointment will bring extra intrigue to the AIL next season.