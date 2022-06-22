Maori All-Blacks call-up in-form Super Rugby trio for Ireland clashes 

Cullen Grace played an important role in the Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific win this season. 
Maori All-Blacks call-up in-form Super Rugby trio for Ireland clashes 

EXTRA FIREPOWER: Cullen Grace of the Crusaders has been called-up. Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY, AFP

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 16:27
Shane Donovan

The Maori All-Blacks have called up in-form trio Cullen Grace, Sam Nock and Max Hicks for their tour-opening clash with Ireland next week. 

Coach Clayton McMillan has selected the trio for the Hamilton match against Andy Farrell's side, including No 8 Grace, who can count himself unlucky not to have made Ian Foster's squad. 

The back-rower is joined by Blues' scrum-half Sam Nock, who has been capped previously at Maori level,  and Highlanders utility forward Max Hicks.

The additions further strengthen the Maori selection, with the likes of Tyrel Lomax and TJ Peranara already looking to impress in Hamilton. 

The former said their arrival into camp will only strengthen their chances. 

"It’s great to have three quality additions to the wider squad, we welcome back Sam Nock and the two debutants Cullen Grace and Max Hicks," the prop said.

"These guys will give us more flexibility to prepare and put up our best performance against the top tier team Ireland over the coming weeks.”

The first clash between Farrell and McMillan's sides takes place on Wednesday, with the first test taking place next Saturday.

More in this section

Devin Toner 6/6/2022 Devin Toner set for final appearance of his career with Barbarians
Vinny Hammond 14/10/2019 Ireland's chief rugby analyst adding another club to his bag
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Wayne Pivac hands Harri O’Connor Wales call-up for South Africa tour
Danny Care intends seizing the opportunity presented by his England recall (Steven Paston/PA)

Danny Care enjoying surprise England recall after clearing air with Eddie Jones

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up