Maori All-Blacks call-up in-form Super Rugby trio for Ireland clashes 

The Maori All-Blacks have called up in-form trio Cullen Grace, Sam Nock and Max Hicks for their tour-opening clash with Ireland next week.
Coach Clayton McMillan has selected the trio for the Hamilton match against Andy Farrell's side, including No 8 Grace, who can count himself unlucky not to have made Ian Foster's squad.
The back-rower is joined by Blues' scrum-half Sam Nock, who has been capped previously at Maori level, and Highlanders utility forward Max Hicks.
The additions further strengthen the Maori selection, with the likes of Tyrel Lomax and TJ Peranara already looking to impress in Hamilton.
The former said their arrival into camp will only strengthen their chances.
"It’s great to have three quality additions to the wider squad, we welcome back Sam Nock and the two debutants Cullen Grace and Max Hicks," the prop said.
"These guys will give us more flexibility to prepare and put up our best performance against the top tier team Ireland over the coming weeks.”
The first clash between Farrell and McMillan's sides takes place on Wednesday, with the first test taking place next Saturday.