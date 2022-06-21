Devin Toner set for final appearance of his career with Barbarians

Devin Toner will bring the curtain down on his career when he lines out for the Barbarians against Spain on Sunday
Leinster Rugby Squad Training, Rosemount, UCD, Dublin 6/6/2022/ Devin Toner. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 15:36
TJ Galvin

Devin Toner will bring the curtain down on his career when he lines out for the Barbarians against Spain on Sunday.

The lock announced he was bringing the curtain down on his career at the end of the current season. He didn't make the squad for Leinster's European Cup final defeat to La Rochelle or the URC semi-final loss to the Bulls.

His last appearance for the province, for whom he is the record appearance holder, was against Munster in the final round of the URC.

Toner will be joined in the BaaBaas squad by Leinster teammates Ed Byrne and Aaron Byrne, who is Connacht-bound next season.

The Barbarians will be captained by former Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes, and coached by Australian John Mulvihill.

Other big names included are former All Black prop Charlie Faumuina, ex-Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst, and Connacht's departing back-row Abraham Papali’i who is set to join Brive.

The Barbarians had a comprehensive 52-21 victory over Eddie Jones' England at Twickenham last weekend.

