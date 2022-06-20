Top 14 drilldown: And then, 29 punishing weeks later, there were two...

ANS now, 29 punishing weeks and nearly 11 months after the 2021/22 Top 14 season kicked off in early September, there are two. Table-toppers Castres will face second-placed Montpellier at Stade de France this Friday.

As a swathe of southwest France blistered in a 40C-plus heatwave, the four leading sides in France’s senior men’s league - Castres, Montpellier, Bordeaux and Toulouse - battled it out this weekend in mere 30C conditions in Nice, over in the southeast of the country to decide which two sides would play for the Bouclier de Brennus in Saint-Denis this Friday night.

Castres faced derby rivals and defending champions Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera in the first semi-final on Friday evening. Twenty four hours later at the same venue, it was the turn of second-placed Montpellier and third-placed Bordeaux.

This is the story of what happened next, and how we got to a rerun of the 2018 final.

Castres run shattered Toulouse into the ground

Former Bayonne coach Yannick Bru - fresh from guiding the Basques back to the Top 14 at the first attempt - set the tone in the lead-up to the semi-finals. “Bordeaux and Toulouse are favourites,” he told Midi Olympique, “but they will have to cross barbed wire put up by Castres and Montpellier.” That was the impression. This was flair and brilliance versus organisation and determination. But it ignored crucial facts that quickly became clear as each match progressed.

Season-weary Toulouse, running on empty after a brutally difficult season, were tackled and harried into the ground by a determined, united - and, crucially, fresher - Castres 23.

The Castres gameplan was to keep Toulouse running. They deliberately did not kick to touch, they kept the champions’ big pack moving, and relied on their bench to bring the late impact. Savagely simple. Brutally effective.

"We knew that, sooner or later, we would have less fuel in the engine or run out of fuel," Toulouse president Didier Lacroix admitted a few weeks ago. They’ve done just that twice since his comments at the semi-final stage of both competitions.

On Friday, Toulouse’s energy reserves quickly dipped after a blistering start, in which they went 10-0 ahead in 17 minutes via Matthis Lebel’s individual try and Thomas Ramos’s boot.

Little by little, the high cost of just getting to Nice began to show. Toulouse didn’t just look tired, they played tired.

Fatigue begat errors. Errors begat cards. Rory Arnold was perhaps lucky just to see yellow for a high tackle on Filipo Nakosi after 21 minutes; Julien Marchand was binned for slapping the ball out of Castres scrum-half Santiago Arata’s hand at a ruck just before halftime.

And Castres fought their way back. First with the boot of player-of-the-match Benjamin Urdapilleta, then via tries from Arata and - at the death - the underrated Julien Dumora. After weathering that early Toulouse storm, they took control of the game.

Even when Romain Ntamack scored Toulouse’s second to take them back into the lead shortly after Arata had touched down, it was clear the champions were spent.

“We seemed blunted in key moments,” coach Ugo Mola admitted afterwards. And then an even more important truth came out. “We have to better manage our big players next season,” he added.

"This group has a bright future. Our average age will fall next season. We will test our ability to bounce back.”

The inter-season arrivals of French internationals Melvyn Jaminet and Pierre-Louis Barassi, and Italian sensation Ange Capuozzo will boost stocks, and add some attack threat that has been noticeably absent this season, following the departure of Cheslin Kolbe and the retirement of Yoann Huget.

Castres’ Pierre-Henry Broncan, having guided the club to the final in his first full season in charge, admitted he was concerned when Toulouse opened the scoring. “When we conceded a try after three minutes, I remembered our first game [against Toulouse] where we lost 41-0. But we did not panic, we stayed in the game.”

They who deserve win

“It's a cold observation, but we didn't deserve to go to the final,” Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert told Canal Plus moments after his side had lost 19-10 against Montpellier in the second semi-final, which kicked off in marginally more hospitable conditions on Saturday than the Castres-Toulouse match 24 hours earlier.

He also tried to dismiss reports of a dressing room rift between the players and coach Christophe Urios. “We were disappointed with what Urios said … [but] when I said that we didn't play for him, it's just that no matter what he said in the press, his comments weren’t our primary motivation… The group is solid, we are together, the president, the coach, the players.”

Montpellier's Fulgence Ouedraogo and teammates celebrate their victory over Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday in Nice

The match itself was a frenetic chess game. Both sides kicked plenty, looking for a crucial territorial advantage; and both sides defended strongly, tackling hard and hitting the breakdowns harder. Especially Montpellier, who spent the majority of the second half playing without the ball.

Jalibert and Vincent Rattez shared first-half tries but the difference between the teams - in a match where quarters weren’t given or created but had to be clawed from the unforgiving earth - was with the boot. Paolo Garbisi and Anthony Bouthier both knocked over first-half drop goals, to give Montpellier a 13-10 halftime lead.

Then, after 30 scoreless minutes in the second-half, replacement scrum half Gela Aprasidze slotted not one but two 55m-plus penalties in the last 10 to pull Montpellier out of sight and set up a repeat of the 2018 final against Castres “There is no argument - [Montpellier] were more aggressive than us, they played better rugby than us,” Urios admitted.

Montpellier boss Philippe Saint-Andre, coming to the end of his first full season in charge after taking over midway through the 2020/21 campaign, like Castres’ coach Broncan, urged caution, reminding his players they had won nothing yet this season.

“We have just won a semi-final, we won the right to go to the Stade de France. We're 80 minutes away from something that's never happened at this club - bringing Brennus home. But Castres are more used to it than us, we know it will be very hard, very complicated.

“I would have liked a little more respect for my players. It's true we finished 10th last season, but this season we were second after 26 rounds, we were first for nine weeks, we have guys who play as a team, there is solidarity.

“We may not have the individuals of other teams, but we showed character, we played rugby, we passed the ball, we were dangerous - I am very proud of my guys.”

Next Friday, then. Castres against Montpellier at Stade de France. To the winner, the Bouclier de Brennus and the title Champions of France. For Castres it would be their sixth win, their third since 2013. For Montpellier their first, at the third time of asking over the past 11 years.