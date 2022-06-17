Rowntree’s first game as Munster coach confirmed for Musgrave Park

Graham Rowntree will take charge after the departure of Johann van Graan to Bath with a new coaching team
Picture ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 13:41
Simon Lewis

Graham Rowntree’s first game as Munster head coach is set to be against English opposition with Gloucester confirmed as pre-season opponents in Cork on August 26.

Rowntree will take charge after the departure of Johann van Graan to Bath with a new coaching team also installed as Mike Prendergast arrives from Racing 92 as attack coach following Stephen Larkham’s return to Australia with the Brumbies and Denis Leamy replacing Bath-bound defence coach JP Ferreira. 

Rowntree’s position as forwards coach will be filled by Munster academy coach Andi Kyriacou.

Their first game as a coaching staff will be at Musgrave Park against Premiership opposition, Munster announced on Friday in what will be a first meeting with the Cherry and Whites since the Champions Cup pool stages in 2018-19. Munster won both those games with a 36-22 round-two win at Thomond Park followed by a memorable 41-15 victory at Kingsholm, notable for an outstanding performance from Joey Carbery.

Gloucester will arrive in Cork having finished two points outside the Premiership play-off positions in fifth place.

