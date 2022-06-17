Rowntree’s first game as Munster coach confirmed for Musgrave Park

Graham Rowntree’s first game as Munster head coach is set to be against English opposition with Gloucester confirmed as pre-season opponents in Cork on August 26.

Rowntree will take charge after the departure of Johann van Graan to Bath with a new coaching team also installed as Mike Prendergast arrives from Racing 92 as attack coach following Stephen Larkham’s return to Australia with the Brumbies and Denis Leamy replacing Bath-bound defence coach JP Ferreira.