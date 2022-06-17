Injured depleted Ireland U20 forced to cast the net for Summer Series

Ireland’s U20 Six Nations champions will have a much-changed squad for their upcoming Summer Series in Italy after losing the majority of their Grand Slam-winning team to injury.
Ireland secured just the third Grand Slam in U20 Six Nations history in March with victories away to both France and England and home wins at Cork’s Musgrave Park over Wales, Italy and Scotland. It has earned them top-tier ranking in this summer’s tournament featuring the Six Nations teams plus South Africa and Georgia. The event was arranged to fill the void created by the cancellation of the 2022 Under 20 World Championship due to the Covid pandemic and will see Richie Murphy’s team play three pool games in Verona, starting against France on Friday, June 24.
They will also face South Africa and England in a tough group but captain Reuben Crothers is one of only five survivors of the team which secured the Grand Slam with a nine-try rout of Scotland on March 20, the others being Conor O'Tighearnaigh, James McCormick, Aitzol King and Fionn Gibbons.
Starting full-back Patrick Campbell and half-backs Charlie Tector and Matthew Devine are among the absentees and head coach Murphy has been left with only 14 players who featured in matchday squads during the championship, forcing him to dig deep into the Ireland U19 pool, many of whom impressed against their French counterparts during the spring campaign.
“It's an interesting one, there's been a massive turnover within that group,” Murphy said on Friday. “The guys, some of them coming back have a big responsibility to get the others up to speed. We have 10 Under 19s in the squad, so some of those guys have done reasonably well in the 19s programme that was there.
“It's been an eye-opener for a few guys, training intensity levels and how they've been held accountable over the last number of weeks. The turnover of players is a little bit much, but it is what it is. We'll get these guys to the best level that they can be at.
“These guys have been known as Grand Slam champions, but some of them haven't played for the U20s yet.”