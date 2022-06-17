Injured depleted Ireland U20 forced to cast the net for Summer Series

Ireland’s U20 Six Nations champions will have a much-changed squad for their upcoming Summer Series in Italy after losing the majority of their Grand Slam-winning team to injury.

Ireland secured just the third Grand Slam in U20 Six Nations history in March with victories away to both France and England and home wins at Cork’s Musgrave Park over Wales, Italy and Scotland. It has earned them top-tier ranking in this summer’s tournament featuring the Six Nations teams plus South Africa and Georgia. The event was arranged to fill the void created by the cancellation of the 2022 Under 20 World Championship due to the Covid pandemic and will see Richie Murphy’s team play three pool games in Verona, starting against France on Friday, June 24.