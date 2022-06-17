Munster Rugby accept  Women's AIL clubs on same footing as male counterparts

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan has welcomed the updating of provincial byelaws which will mean that women’s All Ireland League clubs will have the same senior status as those in the men’s AIL.
A motion to update the Branch bye-laws and definitions of All-Ireland League Clubs and Senior Club was passed unanimously at the Munster Branch AGM at Old Crescent RFC on Thursday night.
Mr Flanagan tweeted: "Very pleased that the motion was passed unanimously at the AGM tonight. Inclusivity, diversity and equality are at the heart of @Munsterrugby"
Motion Passed to Amend Bye-Laws Article 1: Definitions “All-Ireland League Clubs or AIL Clubs / WAIL Clubs” means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League, the Women’s All Ireland League or its equivalent. Senior Club” means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League or the Woman’s All Ireland League (or its equivalent).