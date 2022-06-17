Munster Rugby accept  Women's AIL clubs on same footing as male counterparts

A motion to update the Branch bye-laws and definitions of All-Ireland League Clubs and Senior Club was passed unanimously at the Munster Branch AGM at Old Crescent RFC on Thursday night.
Munster Rugby accept  Women's AIL clubs on same footing as male counterparts
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 09:47
Colm O’Connor

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan has welcomed the updating of provincial byelaws which will mean that women’s All Ireland League clubs will have the same senior status as those in the men’s AIL.

A motion to update the Branch bye-laws and definitions of All-Ireland League Clubs and Senior Club was passed unanimously at the Munster Branch AGM at Old Crescent RFC on Thursday night.

Mr Flanagan tweeted: "Very pleased that the motion was passed unanimously at the AGM tonight. Inclusivity, diversity and equality are at the heart of @Munsterrugby"

Motion Passed to Amend Bye-Laws Article 1: Definitions “All-Ireland League Clubs or AIL Clubs / WAIL Clubs” means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League, the Women’s All Ireland League or its equivalent. Senior Club” means Clubs playing in the All-Ireland League or the Woman’s All Ireland League (or its equivalent).

More in this section

New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby Championship Perenara and Weber named in 28-strong Maori All Blacks squad for Ireland tests
Spain offer fresh evidence in attempt to reverse Rugby World Cup ban Spain offer fresh evidence in attempt to reverse Rugby World Cup ban
Saracens v Harlequins - Gallagher Premiership - Play Off - Semi Final - StoneX Stadium Danny Care told he has World Cup chance if he proves himself against Barbarians
<p>Leinster-bound Charlie Ngatai</p>

Leinster confirm signing of former All-Black Charlie Ngatai 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up