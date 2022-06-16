Leinster confirm signing of former All-Black Charlie Ngatai 

Leinster have today confirmed the signing of Lyon centre Charlie Ngatai.

Ngatai is a former All Black from his time with the Chiefs in New Zealand, and comes with good recent pedigree, having played a vital part in Lyon's Challenge Cup win against Toulon this year.

Primarily a centre, the Kiwi is a versatile player who is able to cover a number of positions in the backs, and is also a kicking option.

“I’ve had a great few seasons in Lyon but I’m now excited to get started in a new environment, a new team culture and to take on new challenges," the centre said of his excitement at joining the province. “I’ve had a few good chats with Leo and it will be exciting to play alongside some new and also some familiar faces.”

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen spoke about what he anticipated Ngatai would add to the environment ahead of his arrival.

"I first came across Charlie back in 2014 when I visited the Chiefs late-on in my playing days and as I was preparing to make the transition into coaching. Even then, as a young man, you could see the influence he had on that Chiefs squad and that influence I think has only increased over the years with Lyon most recently," Cullen said.

"He's a New Zealand international and I believe would have been capped far more only for his injury issues [concussion] which were well-documented at the time but he has been back playing now a number of years and you could see even in the Challenge Cup final in Marseille just how influential a player he is.

"The important element for us I think when you look at some of the experience we are losing out of the environment this season with departures and retirements, is that Charlie will be an ever-present figure around UCD and will be a great asset to our younger players in terms of his leadership and experience."