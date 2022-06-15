Farrell: Potential is valuable to touring squad but rookies need to hit ground running 

Andy Farrell emphasised the value of having potential in his Ireland squad after selecting five uncapped players for this summer’s tour to New Zealand.

With two matches against the Maori All Blacks on June 29 and July 12 in addition to the eagerly anticipated three-Test series against New Zealand, head coach Farrell plans to make full use of an extended squad of 40 players across the five games and with just 14 months until the 2023 World Cup in France, the uncapped quintet of Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast have been handed golden opportunities to stake their claims.

"Like every squad there's always going to be an element of potential, there's always got to be an element of giving people a chance to grab hold of an opportunity, a chance to see how they work in our environment,” Farrell said yesterday before turning his attention specifically to Munster loosehead prop Loughman, included instead of injured provincial rival Dave Kilcoyne as he was during the latter stages of the Six Nations.

Now Farrell wants to see all his rookies justify their selection.

"Jeremy's not been in too much, but it's a position we need to grow. We see potential in Jeremy, but the likes of Jeremy - he's got to make sure that he grabs his chance.

"I had a chat with him this morning, actually, about the exact situation; this is his chance and this is where he steps up to the plate or not.

"This is where we find strength in depth, to see if people can handle pressure at the highest level.” Lock McCarthy is the baby of the squad at age 21 but adapted quickly to Ireland training camps following a call-up in the final week of the Six Nations campaign, just six weeks after his senior Leinster debut "I've been super impressed with Joe,” Farrell said, “he came into camp for two days and was himself straight away. He adapted very quickly.

"He added to the quality of the training session and it just goes to show, because of all that, he's played in some big games at the end of the season.

"Although there were one or two errors in his game at the weekend, I thought he was excellent.

"He offered himself constantly, he was a threat to the line, he's got good footwork, great work-rate, good field awareness, he's not trying to play tidy all the time - he gets off the line, he's a menace at the breakdown.

"There's tremendous potential there, hopefully we'll come away with a gem at the end of this tour with Joe."

The same applies to Connacht back-rower Prendergast, invited on Ireland’s pre-championship training camp in Portugal last January.

“Like a few others that’s in the group, there’s potential there that we hope will blossom on a tour like this. We think he’s got the attitude, the nature to put his best foot forward and be himself on a tour like this.

“Where some lads would see it as a daunting task his mentality is completely different to that.”