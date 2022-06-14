Jack O'Donoghue scoops Player of the Year gong at Munster awards 

Nicole Cronin won the women's award, while Alex Kendellen's fine performances won his the young player of the year award.
Jack O'Donoghue of Munster is tackled by Scott Penny of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Munster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 18:05
Shane Donovan

Jack O'Donoghue has won the Bank of Ireland Munster men’s Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season after some stellar performances in red this season. 

O'Donoghue has been a rock for Munster this season, captaining the team 12 times, receiving two player of the match accolades, and finishing the season as the joint leading try-scorer with nine tries.

The Waterford native, who became the youngest player in Munster history to surpass the 150-cap mark this season, has played across the back row and has consistently been one of the team's best performers.

Nicole Cronin, who was named vice-captain of the women's side for this season's successful Interprovincial winning campaign and wore the number ten shirt for Ireland in this year's Women's Six Nations, took home the women's prize. 

Alex Kendellen was a shoe-in to win the young player award, and that's how it turned out. 

The Cork native picked up the gong after signing a two-year contract in January of this year to move up to the senior squad from the Academy this summer.

Kendellen has adapted well to senior rugby, scoring his first Champions Cup try in the quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium while playing the entire 100 minutes.

He also led the Ireland U20s for the 2021 Six Nations and was a notable player, scoring six tries in five matches as they placed third.

Barrie O'Connell was awarded referee of the year, while Young Munster RFC and Newcastlewest RFC won the adult club of the year awards. 

Crescent College Comprehensive won the school of the year award after they claimed the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup title against PBC at Thomond Park.

Underage club awards were given to Dungarvan RFC and Old Crescent RFC.

Full list of award-winners:

  • Bank of Ireland Munster Men’s Player of the Year – Jack O’Donoghue
  • Bank of Ireland Munster Women’s Player of the Year – Nicole Cronin
  • John McCarthy Award For Academy Player of the Year – Alex Kendellen
  • Referee of the Year – Barrie O’Connell
  • Senior Club of the Year – Young Munster RFC
  • Junior Club of the Year – Newcastle West RFC
  • School of the Year – Crescent College Comprehensive
  • Club Youth Section of the Year – Dungarvan RFC
  • Club Mini Section Of The Year – Old Crescent RFC

