Andy Farrell: In New Zealand it's different - we have to take our game to a new level 

Andy Farrell has told his Ireland tourists they will have to take their game to a level it has never been before if they are to make history and win a first Test match against the All Blacks in New Zealand this summer.

The Ireland head coach on Tuesday named a 40-man squad for the five-game tour, which will start with a game against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29. The first Test of the three-game series against the All Blacks begins three days later in Auckland but despite Ireland’s sustained good form over the last 15 months, which has included a home victory over New Zealand in Dublin last November and a Six Nations Triple Crown, the tour leader warned his players to expect a challenge like no other in the coming weeks.

Asked what Ireland will need to be to come away with a Test victory in New Zealand, Farrell replied: “Where we've not been before, that's a fact.

“Our last performance against them, or any good performance you've seen over the last 18 months to two years, we need to be better than that.

“It's different over there, and that's why touring for these lads is so important. We've missed it. We've lads on over 20 caps that have never toured.

“Walking around Auckland or Wellington or Dunedin, it's not like walking down Ballsbridge and people winding the window down and saying how good you are.

“This is completely different. This is proper international rugby that doesn't get any better and it's exactly what we want at this point in time.”

Johnny Sexton will captain the squad on a tour in which he will celebrate his 37th birthday and is one of 16 players in the travelling party with 30 or more Ireland caps. There were also five uncapped players selected in centre/fly-half Ciaran Frawley, prop Jeremy Loughman, lock Joe McCarthy, wing Jimmy O’Brien and back-rower Cian Prendergast, while another dozen have less than 10 caps at Test level.

Injuries have denied Farrell the opportunity to take starting hooker Ronan Kelleher, experienced wing Andrew Conway, centre Chris Farrell and exciting wing prospect Robert Baloucoune while prop Dave Kilcoyne and fly-half Jack Carty are also unavailable due to injury.

Yet the Ireland boss is more than satisfied with the balance of his squad as he aims to narrow down his options for next year’s World Cup squad selection.

“We're delighted, we're so excited about taking this squad as a group of 40 to probably the hardest place in world rugby to go to, and find out about ourselves. This is a historic tour that will probably never be done again, certainly with how we've structured the tour.

“Maybe Ireland will never get to play a three-game Test series out there again. This is the ultimate, we're talking about building now towards a World Cup, what you want to do in those type of circumstances is test yourself, and it doesn't get any tougher that coming to New Zealand and playing in their backyard for three Test matches.”

Speaking midway through a three-day training camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, west Dublin, Farrell played down disappointing ends to the domestic campaigns of the four provinces with Leinster and Ulster both losing their United Rugby Championship semi-finals to South African sides last weekend, Munster having been knocked out by the northern province in the quarter-finals while Connacht failed to make the play-offs. The head coach preferred to take the glass-half-full approach to the situation when asked whether he feared any knock-on effect for Ireland.

“We'll see. But what this three-day camp is making sure that we get cohesive, that we start enjoying each other's company and the relationships that we've built, we need to build them even stronger in the next four weeks.

“You can look at it both ways. If Leinster and Ulster were to have both played in the final, you could say that they got game time and are match fit etc, or you could say well listen, we've got the players now, we've got a three-day camp, we're a little bit ahead of the curve getting onto the plane and we've got a fit squad. So I suppose you can take it either way.”

Nor was he concerned about the provinces losing out to bigger, more physical sides in Europe and the URC.

“A lot gets said about Ireland and are they playing like Munster, are they playing like Leinster, are they playing like Ulster etc. We're Ireland, we're our own team.

“We play our own way and we've come up against big teams before and been unbelievably physical.

“Physicality is not just about fronting up, it's how you play the game and how you get opportunities to create space to be able to get over the gainline and be able to be aggressive in the right parts of the game.

“I think we've done pretty well of late in that type of scenario, so no, it doesn't affect us at all.”