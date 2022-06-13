Irish provinces facing tough Champions Cup group draw after seeding dip

Ireland’s provinces are set to count the cost of disappointing finishes to the United Rugby Championship season when European rugby chiefs make the draw for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup pools later this month.

Leinster and Ulster both made exits at the URC semi-finals stage last weekend while Munster were ousted in the quarters with a knock-on effect on their seedings for the 2022-23 Champions Cup.

Competition organisers EPCR, which last week confirmed the landmark inclusion of the leading South African clubs in its tournaments, on Monday announced the formats for both next season’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.



Among the 24 Champions Cup participants will be debutants the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks, comprising three of the eight URC qualifiers who will join eight representatives from England’s Premiership and eight from France’s Top 14. The pool draw is set for Tuesday, June 28 with this season’s runners-up Leinster in the second tier of seeds alongside Ulster, with Munster in the third tier. Connacht, who failed to reach the URC play-offs, are in the second tier of the Challenge Cup seedings.

All four provinces could face tough draws just to reach the knockout stages in Europe next season, when the 24 clubs will be divided into two pools of 12. Each will play four rounds of matches against two clubs from outside their own leagues, starting on the weekend of December 9-11.

Munster are set to face either English or French clubs from the second tier of seeds. That could mean ties against two of Harlequins, Northampton Saints or the two losing Top 14 semi-finals, whichever loses their last-four fixtures this weekend with Castres playing Toulouse on Friday night and Montpellier hosting Bordeaux on Saturday.

Leinster and Ulster will be drawn to play a third-tier seed with their pool opponents coming from Gloucester, Sale Sharks, Racing 92 or newly-minted Champions Cup winners La Rochelle. Despite being crowned European champions, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are seeded third due to their domestic exit at the hands of Toulouse in last weekend’s first play-off round.

Pool games will take place over four weekends, with the second round on the weekend of December 16-18, the third from January 13-15, 2023 and the final round a week later, January 20-22.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from Pools A and B will qualify for the knockout stage which gets underway with a one-game Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the showpiece final at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on May 20, 2023.



The draw for the Heineken Champions Cup pools, which will be live-streamed from Aviva Stadium in two weeks.

2022/23 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP QUALIFIERS

TOP 14: Castres, Montpellier, Bordeaux-Bègles, Toulouse, 5 La Rochelle, 6 Racing 92, 7 ASM Clermont Auvergne, 8 Lyon

Gallagher Premiership: Leicester, Saracens, 3 Harlequins, 4 Northampton, 5 Gloucester, 6 Sale, 7 Exeter, 8 London Irish

United Rugby Championship: Stormers, Bulls, 3 Leinster, 4 Ulster, 5 Sharks, 6 Munster, 7 Edinburgh, 8 Ospreys



2022/23 EPCR CHALLENGE CUP QUALIFIERS

United Rugby Championship: 1 Glasgow Warriors, 2 Scarlets, 3 Connacht, 4 Lions, 5 Benetton, 6 Cardiff, 7 Dragons, 8 Zebre Parma

TOP 14: 1 Toulon, 2 Pau, 3 Stade Français, 4 Brive, 5 Bayonne, 6 Perpignan

Gallagher Premiership: 1 Wasps, 2 Bristol, 3 Worcester, 4 Newcastle, 5 Bath

Invited: Cheetahs



